Speaking to former Lioness Lianne Sanderson, Sharpe discussed the season so far and highlighted Palace's fine form since the start of the year.

She began: "We didn't have the best start to the season - we lost a few games and drew a few games that we would have wanted to win.

"I think since just before Christmas, our results have been so much better - we're on a run at the moment.

"Promotion has always been in our sights - that's something we've wanted this season and we haven't shied away from it."

Sharpe reflected on how last season's relegation from the Women's Super League affected the team, and how it has been used as motivation for this campaign.

"It's obviously a difficult one being up there last season and then coming down, we took a hit and it was hard for the girls that got relegated.

"But I think we've just pulled together as a team, which has been so important.

"The standard in the WSL now is crazy and there's some unbelievable, world-class players.

"When you get to that level, staying there takes hard work every single week and you need to get points out of the big clubs sometimes and that's something that we failed to do last year, unfortunately," she said.