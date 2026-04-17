Palace winger Molly-Mae Sharpe spoke to talkSPORT this week about that Charlton win, playing under Manager Jo Potter and the prospect of an immediate return to the topflight.
Speaking to former Lioness Lianne Sanderson, Sharpe discussed the season so far and highlighted Palace's fine form since the start of the year.
She began: "We didn't have the best start to the season - we lost a few games and drew a few games that we would have wanted to win.
"I think since just before Christmas, our results have been so much better - we're on a run at the moment.
"Promotion has always been in our sights - that's something we've wanted this season and we haven't shied away from it."
Sharpe reflected on how last season's relegation from the Women's Super League affected the team, and how it has been used as motivation for this campaign.
"It's obviously a difficult one being up there last season and then coming down, we took a hit and it was hard for the girls that got relegated.
"But I think we've just pulled together as a team, which has been so important.
"The standard in the WSL now is crazy and there's some unbelievable, world-class players.
"When you get to that level, staying there takes hard work every single week and you need to get points out of the big clubs sometimes and that's something that we failed to do last year, unfortunately," she said.
I just love playing football for Palace and the club means the world to me now.—Molly-Mae Sharpe
Sharpe is Palace Women's record appearance-maker in the professional era, becoming the first player to reach the 100 appearances mark in September.
Having donned the red and blue for five years now, she talked about what makes the club so special.
She said: "I think there is such a family feel around the club. Obviously, I'm not from London, I'm from the North, but when you get here, you do feel like you're at home.
"It feels like people want to look after you, the community feel that the club's got, being at the Academy, being around the boys - you feel really part of it.
"I think that's the main thing for me, the facilities are amazing and I just love playing football for Palace and the club means the world to me now."
Sharpe then spoke about life under Jo Potter, someone who Sanderson played with at Arsenal.
"She's got high demands for us. I won't sugarcoat it - she expects a lot from us, but I think with the set of players that we've got, why shouldn't she and why wouldn't she?
"Because we've got a lot of talent. She holds us accountable when we're not doing what we can do and she holds herself and the other coaches accountable when they're not doing the best that they can do as well, which I have so much respect for.
"She is a fierce competitor, even in training. She wants all the teams to have that winning mentality and I think that then shows on a Sunday.
"I think that's so important around training and being in the sport that we play, just being competitive, constantly.
"Since she's been in she's been brilliant and since we were talking about the turn of our results - I think a lot of that's down to Jo, helping us, giving us confidence, letting us also be free," she said.
A defining moment of Palace's season so far was the 3-2 win over Charlton at Selhurst Park in March.
Palace's number eight talked about the emotions leading up to the game, and what it took to beat the Addicks.
She said: "Everything was riding on that game - Charlton were top, we were six points away and we were thinking we need to win this game or else we're going to lose the pack.
"It was at Selhurst, it was a big occasion for me and the girls, and we thrive when we play there - we absolutely love it, that's where we want to be.
"We feel like it's a privilege for us to play there as well and I think going into that game - we had a really good game plan.
"We knew what Charlton were going to do, they like to go long - we knew that and I felt we dealt with it really well, but I do think it just came down to who wanted it more and it was us at the end of the day.
"The goals that we scored were really, really good and with my assist - I got kicked in the face when I headed it!
"It was an unbelievable game, unbelievable day and such an experience again for us to play at Selhurst."
With just two games remaining in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, Palace can still earn automatic promotion to the topflight.
If they win one of their remaining games against Sunderland and Portsmouth, they will guarantee a promotion playoff spot.
Sharpe spoke about the team's mentality heading into these two seismic games.
She said: "This is a completely new situation, so I think we're just looking at it as we still have the chance to finish first or second.
"We're just going to do everything in our power - win them last two games and see if other results go our way."
Sharpe and the team return to WSL2 action on Sunday, 26th April with a trip to Sunderland.
Following that will be the final game of the regular season - Portsmouth at home on the 2nd May.
Kicking off at 15:00 at the VBS Community Stadium, tickets are available via the button below!