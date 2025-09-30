From Bradford to Miami

Sharpe's career in South London began in the summer of 2021, where she was signed from the club she made her 100th Palace appearance against - Durham Women.

Her football journey started way before that though, as she joined her hometown club Bradford City when she was 12.

Then, in 2015, she traded West Yorkshire for Miami, Florida where she studied at Barry University and played football for the Barry Buccaneers college team.

Speaking in 2023, she recounted how she made that decision.

Sharpe said: "It was a massive decision. My Mum always supported me, but it was just me and her at home, so it was difficult letting her only child move to Miami!

"She knew that it would be a great life decision for me and it was an amazing opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up really; to get a full scholarship and go to university in America was amazing, and my family supported me one hundred percent.

"They took good care of me out there. The girls out there were really nice to me. There were a couple of other English girls too who made me feel more at home, but I just think it was where I was meant to be at that time. I settled in really easily."

She came back to England in 2019, and joined Durham in the then-named FA Women's Championship, where she bagged 15 goals in 42 appearances for the Wildcats.