"Yeah, it was a great feeling," she said, when asked about the mood after the victory. "The players thoroughly deserved it.

"They relished the moment, and fingers crossed, that feeling becomes addictive. We're certainly chasing it again.

"We need to remember this is just the beginning. It was fantastic to see our improvements on the day, but we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground. It’s a long journey ahead."

When discussing Sunday’s historic victory against Leicester, Kaminski highlighted the cohesion that she has seen develop since the start of the season.

"It was the team that made the difference," she explained. "In the first two games, there were moments where players worked in isolation, but now they’re starting to knit together.

“Relationships on the pitch are building, and that was clear with the way we attacked. The team goal we scored was a great example of that.