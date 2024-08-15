Today marks the beginning of a new era for women’s professional football in England with the completion of the agreement to transfer ownership of its top two tiers to a new independent company.

Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) has taken over responsibility for the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship from The Football Association (FA).

Each club participating in these leagues will act as a shareholder in the new company. The completion of the agreement spearheads a new era in the sport, dedicated to driving growth and maximising potential, placing players and fans at its core.

Led by CEO Nikki Doucet, the new company is founded on a new vision and mission to transform women’s football by building the most distinctive, competitive and entertaining women’s football club competition in the world for the players and fans of today and tomorrow.

Doucet comments: “The next successful era of the women’s professional game will be built on the foundations of collaboration and we are excited to work together with all stakeholders to drive transformational and sustainable growth across our leagues by leveraging the distinctive qualities, values and principles which exist in the women’s game.

“Women's football in England has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years, marked by increased fan engagement, rising attendance at matches, and a surge in participation at all levels. We are fiercely committed to building on this momentum by creating a thriving landscape which prioritises the welfare and development of players, fosters & excites a vibrant fan community, and nurtures the sport's growth.

“As we embark on this exciting journey, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to The FA for its outstanding work in developing the sport. We look forward to building upon this solid foundation and elevating women's professional football in England to unprecedented levels."

Dawn Airey, Chair of the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited Board of Directors said: "We are excited to harness the full potential of women’s football. We know that with a unified vision and collaborative effort, we can shape an exhilarating future for women’s football, inspiring and delighting both the current and next generation of players and fans."

Mark Bullingham, FA Chief Executive, said: "We are very proud of the growth that, together with the clubs, we have driven in the women’s professional game. I would like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to establish and evolve our leagues to be amongst the best in the world.

“Now is the opportunity for Nikki to lead the next phase of growth, with an independent company purely focused on women’s professional football. I have no doubt that she and the team will take the leagues to new heights and we look forward to supporting them on this exciting journey."*

Women’s Professional Leagues Limited will be supported by the Premier League through a cooperation and funding agreement. This includes a £20 million interest-free loan which will provide vital capital to build strong foundations and invest in areas such as recruitment and the development of long-term projects.

The Premier League will also offer extensive support and knowledge-sharing in a wide range of areas, including broadcasting, commercial and football operations. This is in addition to the £21 million the Premier League has invested into developing the women’s and girls’ game between 2022 and 2025.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “This is a key moment in the development of the professional women’s game in England and we are pleased to be able to support Women’s Professional Leagues Limited both financially and by providing expertise in a number of key areas.

“The Premier League is proud to develop the game at all levels and in recent years we have enhanced our support for women’s and girls’ football. This ranges from investing in the development of pathways for young players to support for the professional game. We look forward to being closely involved in this exciting period for women’s football.”

The establishment of Women’s Professional Leagues Limited marks the beginning of a new chapter in this distinctive sport, which aims to drive growth and unlock potential, while prioritising the experience of players and fans.

Principles which define the new company’s identity and operations as it works to distinguish and elevate women's football in England include:

Dedication to women’s football

For the first time in England, there is an independent and dedicated organisation with a singular focus on advancing women's football. This unique position allows the company to prioritise the sport's development, ensuring that its executive leadership team is wholly committed to this mission.

Strive for excellence in all aspects of the sport on and off pitch, to deliver a high-quality experience for all involved.

The company aims to foster a thriving community around women's football.

Build the foundation for growth

The company is committed to establishing and building a solid framework to support the continued expansion of women's professional football, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Seed capital.

It is essential to invest in infrastructure and resources ahead of revenue to start this transformational journey and to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.

Strong, transparent and accountable governance is an ambition and cornerstone of the company’s approach to ensure integrity.

Develop a progressive company culture

Embracing a start-up mentality, the company is committed to a culture of innovation, experimentation and continuous learning.

The company will encourage a test-and-learn approach to drive ambition, progress and adaptability.

The company’s vision is bold: to become the global leader in women's football. The aim is to be pioneers in the sport, setting ambitious goals and pushing boundaries to elevate the game.

Collaboration with stakeholders