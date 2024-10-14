With renewed confidence after a first win against Leicester, the Eagles went toe-to-toe with a high-flying Brighton side throughout the 90 minutes at the VBS Community Stadium – and could consider themselves unfortunate to finish on the losing side after conceding a controversial goal shortly before half-time.

Nevertheless, having recorded more shots – and arguably created more chances – than their opposition, head coach Kaminski was pleased with the overall performance.

“I'm disappointed, obviously, because I thought we really gave them a run for their money and they're a team at the moment that's flying,” she told Palace TV.

“I thought today the players gave a fantastic group performance again. We've got two back-to-back performances now where we've done extremely well. We're finding our feet, I've said that before, but at a rapid pace – we look like we belonged in the WSL today.

“I thought they had their backs to the wall in the last 10 to 15 minutes as well. We had a lot of momentum and got some shots off. To be fair to them, they defended their box well in terms of blocking and their ‘keeper as well – she made some good interventions.

“There’s lots to build on, but we're disappointed we didn't get the points today because the performance really did deserve something.”