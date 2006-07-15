Caleb Kporha

Kporha had trials at Tottenham Hotspur and Palace, before ultimately joining the club at Under-16s level back in 2021.

He earned his scholarship in July 2022 and his since gone from strength to strength, playing in a number of positions including full-back, central midfield and on the wing for Rob Quinn's Under-18s.

He scored his first goal for the U18s in a 2-2 draw against Fulham in October 2022. His strong start to the campaign in 22/23 saw him play up in the Under-21s squad in January 2023, making his first start and keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool.

The youngster made 22 appearances in total for the U18s and U21s in 22/23, scoring three times.

After a successful year as a scholar, Kporha earned his first professional contract in July 2023 to commit his future to the club.

He featured for the Under-21s in their pre-season tour of the United States ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Kporha only made a single appearance for the U18s in 23/24, unfortunately due to injury. He overcame his injury and returned in the pre-season ahead of 2024/25.

In his first five appearances for Darren Powell's Under-21s side in 24/25, Kporha registered a goal and three assists to his name. His performances earned him a place on the first-team bench, for the very first time in his career, against Liverpool in October 2024.