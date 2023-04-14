George King earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He previously featured in the Under-15 side which finished runners-up against Sunderland in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22.

King scored his first goal for the Under-18s against Liverpool in early September 2023. He added a second to his tally in a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the month.

The young centre-back notched his third of 23/24 with a dramatic 94th minute winner against Fulham U18s, sending the side through to the U18 Premier League Cup quarterfinals at the expense of the cottagers.

In December 2023, King scored a brace - including an 80th minute header - to help the young Eagles to a 2-1 win against Plymouth Argyle in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

He notched a sixth goal of the season in a dramatic nine-goal thriller against West Ham United in Janaury 2024. The turn of the year also saw King play a in a defensive midfield role, a change from his role as a centre-back earlier in the campaign.

King finished 23/24 with 31 out of a possible 32 appearances for Rob Quinn's U18s side, with six goals and two assists to his name.

The youngster was a part of the Under-21s side as they faced Dulwich Hamlet in a pre-season friendly, ahead of preparations for 2024/25.

King's first goal of the 24/25 season came against Reading U18s in August 2024.