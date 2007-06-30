Jesse Derry

Derry was part of Dave Cooper's Under-15s side which won the U15 Floodlit Cup South against Watford in 2021/22. They narrowly missed out against Sunderland in the National Final.

The youngster made his first appearance for the Under-18s in the final game of the 2022/23 season in a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion U18s.

Derry earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season. He made an instant impact on his first start for the U18s, scoring on his debut in a 5-0 win against Southampton on the opening day of the season.

He scored five goals in four games in August 2023, with his stunning effort against Reading U18s winning August's Goal of the Month.

His performances earned him a call up to the England Under-17s side ahead of their UEFA European U17 Championship qualifiers in November 2023. In his first three games for England U17s, he scored four times to help the Three Lions to qualify from the group.

The young winger netted his 10th goal of the campaign in a 4-2 win against Fulham U18s in Janaury 2024. He scored a stunning scissor-kick volley against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion U18s in February 2024, which also saw him scoop another Goal of the Month award.

In March 2024, Derry helped England U17s qualify for the 2024 UEFA U17 Championship finals, getting an assist in a comeback win against Northern Ireland.

His breakthrough season at U18s was cut short due to injury, however he still managed to scoop the U18s Player of the Season award due to this incredible efforts throughout the campaign. He finished 2023/24 with 16 goals and six assists across 22 games in all competitions for Rob Quinn's side.

Derry returned from injury to feature against Dulwich Hamlet in a pre-season friendly ahead of 2024/25.

He hit the ground running in 24/25, netting nine times in eight games for the U18s. His form was rewarded with his first Under-21s appearance against Sporting CP in the Premier League International Cup.