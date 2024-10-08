Midfielder Hindolo Mustapha has received another call-up to the Sierra Leone senior squad ahead of their crucial 2025 African Cup of Nations qualification double-header against Ivory Coast.

Mustapha became one of the youngest ever Palace players to receive a senior international call-up in September and he even scored for Sierra Leone in his second appearance against Zambia.

He and his side face a tough test against the highly-rated Ivory Coast side, who currently top the group. To qualify for the tournament-proper, Sierra Leone must finish in the top two places of the group which also contains Zambia and Chad.