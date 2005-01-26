Franco Umeh-Chibueze

Franco Umeh is a versatile forward, capable of playing anywhere along the front three.

He made his debut for Cork City in 2021/22 at the age of 17, coming on as a second-half substitute against Longford Town.

He went on to make a further two appearances for the Rebel Army in 2022 as they achieved promotion from the League of Ireland First Division. The youngster has also represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

Umeh made an instant impression in south London, scoring a brace in his first start against Arsenal U18s. In his first four months at the club, he finished the campaign with five goals in eight games for the U18s and one goal in seven appearances as a substitute for the Under-21s.

He helped the U21s on their way to the Premier League International Cup final, scoring a goal in the penalty shoot-out against Valencia in the semi-final.

The forward hit the ground running in 23/24, notching four goals and an assist in his first 10 games for the U21s. He brought is tally up to eight goals and six assists in 22 appearances by January 2024, earning himself a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

In February 2024, Umeh's exceptional form saw him earn a place in the first-team matchday squad against Everton in the Premier League. He was played a part in the first-team's mid-season friendly squad against Bodø/Glimt in March 2024.

March 2024 also saw Umeh net for the Republic of Ireland U19s, helping them come from behind to win 3-1 against Slovakia.

In April 2024, Umeh scored his 10th goal of the season - the opening goal against Everton U21s in the Premier League International Cup semi-final, helping the side to a 4-2 win and a place in the final.

Umeh wrote himself into Palace folklore in May 2024, scoring the only goal in the Premier League International Cup final win against Jong PSV to see the U21s lift the trophy infront of the fans at Selhurst Park.

This goal rounded off an incredible first full season in red and blue for Umeh, with 11 goals and seven assists in 27 appearances.