Skip navigation

      55Franco
      Umeh-Chibueze

      out on loan
      ST
      Forward
      Date of Birth
      26.01.0526 January 2005
      Country
      flag Republic of Ireland
      IERepublic of Ireland
      Joined Team
      18.02.2418 February 2024
      View profile
      View profile
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      55
      Umeh
      55
      Shop

      Awards & Honours

      Player of the Year
      Cork City Academy, 2022