Loanee Killian Phillips and Franco Umeh have also been called up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s side. This is the first time Umeh has been selected for the U21s after impressing in the younger age groups.

Phillips has recently made his debut for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership against reigning champions Celtic, while Umeh scored for Darren Powell’s U21s in their opening league clash against Blackburn Rovers. The duo face two 2025 UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Türkiye and Latvia.

Charlie Walker-Smith has received his first call-up for Wales’ U18s, having previously featured for them in the 2024 UEFA U17 European Championship last season.

He will be taking part in the Ježek Cup, with Craig Knight’s side facing Slovakia, Wales and hosts Czechia.

Full details of the fixtures are outlined below, kick-off times in BST. Check back here and on our social media accounts for updates!

Republic of Ireland U21s - Killian Phillips and Franco Umeh

Fri, 6th Sep: Türkiye v Republic of Ireland (17:45)

Tue, 10th Sep: Republic of Ireland v Latvia (17:00)

England U18s - Jesse Derry

Wed, 4th Sep: England v Portugal (14:00)

Fri, 6th Sep: Switzerland v England (14:00)

Sun, 8th Sep: France v England (18:00)

Wales U18s - Charlie Walker-Smith