Fran Kitching

An England Under-20 international, Kitching brought experience to Selhurst, making her competitive debut with Chelsea as a teenager.

After a successful spell on loan to Watford, Kitchin moved north to Liverpool, with whom she competed in the Women's Super League.

Next Kitching returned to childhood club Sheffield United to play under ex-Palace man Neil Redfearn. She enjoyed a stellar personal season in 20/21.

The 'keeper settled quickly in south London, scooping Player of the Month in October having blocked a penalty against Durham. The following month she opened up about how sustaining a facial injury affected her mental health.