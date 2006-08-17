Skip navigation

      17Lexi
      Potter

      in on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      17.08.0617 August 2006
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      31.08.2431 August 2024
      View profile
      View profile
      Lexi Potter
      Shirts
      Buy
      Shirts
      Shop
      All time
      Palace career
      5
      Appearances
      0
      Goals

      Awards & Honours

      Crystal Palace Player of the Month
      October 2024