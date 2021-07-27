Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Malcolm Allison
Malcolm Allison
from £2,200 +VAT
Buy Now
020 8768 6011

SEASONAL PACKAGES NOW SOLD OUT

A relaxed, prestigious environment designed in homage to one of Palace’s most charismatic and influential managers, Malcolm Allison. This lounge delivers a relaxed and cultured dining experience in the company of true Palace fans with fond memories of the club’s history and roots.

Speak to our team to discuss our matchday options
Enquire
A shared experience

Make sure you're at the heart of the Palace atmosphere with a package in our Malcolm Allison lounge allowing you to enjoy a matchday like no other in the company of fans, all with their own memories and stories of the club's history.

Personal service

From the moment you arrive, our dedicate team will be on hand to assist with every request. A seasonal Premium experience allows you to grow relationships with our team to help us surpass your expectations every single matchday.

Directors' Box seating

Watch the game from the Directors' Box alongside club officials and other famous faces. You'll be at the heart of the action, within earshot of the dugouts.

  • Friendly

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Charlton Athletic(H)
    Charlton Athletic

  • Friendly

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Watford(H)
    Watford

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Brentford(H)
    Brentford

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Tottenham Hotspur(H)
    Tottenham Hotspur

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Brighton and Hove Albion(H)
    Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Leicester City(H)
    Leicester City

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Newcastle United(H)
    Newcastle United

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Wolverhampton Wanderers(H)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Aston Villa(H)
    Aston Villa

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Everton(H)
    Everton

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Southampton(H)
    Southampton

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Norwich City(H)
    Norwich City

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    West Ham United(H)
    West Ham United

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Liverpool(H)
    Liverpool

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Chelsea(H)
    Chelsea

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Burnley(H)
    Burnley

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Manchester City(H)
    Manchester City

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Arsenal(H)
    Arsenal

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Leeds United(H)
    Leeds United

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Watford(H)
    Watford

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    V
    Manchester United(H)
    Manchester United
01 / 05

The lounge has such a high standard, reflecting the history of the man it's named after.

Oliver Morrison | CEO, Filter Digital

Latest hospitality news

View All