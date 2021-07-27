SEASONAL PACKAGES NOW SOLD OUT
A relaxed, prestigious environment designed in homage to one of Palace’s most charismatic and influential managers, Malcolm Allison. This lounge delivers a relaxed and cultured dining experience in the company of true Palace fans with fond memories of the club’s history and roots.
Make sure you're at the heart of the Palace atmosphere with a package in our Malcolm Allison lounge allowing you to enjoy a matchday like no other in the company of fans, all with their own memories and stories of the club's history.
From the moment you arrive, our dedicate team will be on hand to assist with every request. A seasonal Premium experience allows you to grow relationships with our team to help us surpass your expectations every single matchday.
Watch the game from the Directors' Box alongside club officials and other famous faces. You'll be at the heart of the action, within earshot of the dugouts.
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VCharlton Athletic(H)
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrentford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VTottenham Hotspur(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrighton and Hove Albion(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeicester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNewcastle United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWolverhampton Wanderers(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VAston Villa(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VEverton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VSouthampton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNorwich City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWest Ham United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLiverpool(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VChelsea(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBurnley(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VArsenal(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeeds United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester United(H)
The lounge has such a high standard, reflecting the history of the man it's named after.Oliver Morrison | CEO, Filter Digital