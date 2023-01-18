Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace 1 Man Utd 1

Palace1
Olise90'+1'
Man Utd1
Bruno Fernandes44'
Wed 18 Jan 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

0112
Match Summary

As it happened:

  • Vieira makes four changes, with Richards handed first Premier League start
  • Hughes, Édouard and Mateta return to starting XI
  • Édouard carves out half-chance as Palace make the early running
  • Antony hits the side-netting with lobbed effort
  • De Gea turns Édouard's rasping effort onto the bar
  • Fernandes puts United ahead on the stroke of half-time
  • HT: Palace 0-1 Manchester United
  • Eze replaces Mateta after 56 minutes
  • Zaha threatens in tight second-half
  • Guéhi header clawed away by De Gea
  • Palace finish strongly and mount wave of pressure
  • Olise curls injury-time free-kick into the corner from 30 yards
  • Flurry of late chances for both sides
  • FT: Palace 1-1 Manchester United

With Joachim Andersen injured, summer signing Chris Richards was handed his first Premier League start against the Red Devils, as Will Hughes, Odsonne Édouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta also all starting in an attacking-focused line-up.

It was intent which transpired to the pitch as Palace made the majority of the early running against the Red Devils, Édouard’s muscle almost carving out a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box in the opening minutes, save for Martínez’s last-ditch intervention.

Whilst the visitors slowly grew to dominate possession as the first-half wore on, Palace were offering equal threat on the break, Olise curling a cross narrowly over the head of the onrushing Mateta at the far post.

At the other end, Guéhi and Richards stood firm when called upon, the former producing an outstanding slide tackle to halt England teammate Rashford in his tracks.

The clearest chance of a scrappy opening period went the way of Erik ten Hag’s side. A moment of hesitation between Mitchell and Guaita allowed Antony to sneak in behind the duo – but the Brazilian found only the side-netting with his lobbed finish.

The half exploded into life in its closing minutes. Collecting an incisive ball from Olise, Édouard wriggled clear of Martínez and unleashed a venomous effort from the edge of the box which soared across goal and – but for De Gea – would have found the top corner. As it was, the United goalkeeper’s fingertips pushed the effort onto the bar, and over.

Buoyed by the moment, Palace poured numbers forwards, but found themselves unpicked in the final minutes of the first-half when Shaw pulled back for Fernandes – in space near the penalty spot – to rifle past Guaita.

A game precious short on clear opportunities was always likely to be settled in tight spaces, with Vieira introducing Eze for Mateta early in the second-half in a bid to create clearer opportunities.

But the pattern of the first-half pertained, United enjoying more possession, Palace arguably greater threat, but neither with many chances to show for it.

Set-pieces were looking like Palace’s best route back into the game, with Guéhi – imperious at the other end – climbing highest from an Olise corner, only to see his header across goal clawed away by De Gea.

In a match where pinpoint precision counted for so much, it was Olise’s inspiration which secured Palace a point in the first minute of stoppage time .

Shaw fouled Schlupp 30 yards from goal, and up stepped the Palace No.7 to curl the ball up and over the wall. The effort dipped to perfection, striking De Gea’s crossbar on the way into the top corner.

Even then, there were chances for both sides to win it - Casemiro somehow miscuing with the goal at his mercy for United, and Zaha being denied on the break for Palace by a last-ditch Wan-Bissaka tackle - but in the end, it was Olise's intervention which secured the Eagles a richly-deserved point.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Richards, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Schlupp 71), Hughes (Milivojevic 84), Olise, Zaha, Édouard (Ayew 71), Mateta (Eze 56)

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh

Manchester United: De Gea (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 83), Fernandes, Antony (Garnacho 69), Weghorst (McTominay 69), Rashford

Subs: Heaton (GK), Lindelöf, Maguire, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
90'+3'

miss

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
90'+1'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Michael
Olise(7)
Michael Olise
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
90'

free kick won

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
83'

Substitution

Manchester United
Christian
Eriksen(14)
off
Fred(17)
on
81'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
80'

Yellow Card

Casemiro(18)
Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

free kick won

Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

free kick won

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

Yellow Card

Hughes(19)
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'

free kick won

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
75'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Shaw.
73'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
off
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
71'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

Substitution

Manchester United
Antony(21)
off
Alejandro
Garnacho(49)
on
69'

Substitution

Manchester United
Wout
Weghorst(27)
off
Scott
McTominay(39)
on
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.
63'

free kick won

Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

free kick won

Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
57'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
56'

start delay

Delay in match (Manchester United).
56'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
56'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
55'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
52'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
51'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Casemiro.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.
49'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Richards.
47'

Yellow Card

Martínez(6)
Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
47'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
44'

Manchester United Goal

Manchester United
Goal!
Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
43'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
42'

corner

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Richards.
40'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
40'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
38'

free kick won

Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise following a set piece situation.
32'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
30'

free kick won

Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'

free kick won

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.
21'

free kick won

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
17'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).
16'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
11'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball.
8'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Vicente Guaita
GK
26
Chris Richards
DF
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
7
Michael Olise
MF
90'+1'
22
Odsonne Édouard
MF
substitution icon71'
28
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
MF
substitution icon71'
19
Will Hughes
MF
77'
substitution icon84'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
substitution icon56'

Substitutes

2
Joel Ward
4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon84'
5
James Tomkins
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon71'
10
Eberechi Eze
substitution icon56'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon71'
21
Sam Johnstone
44
Jairo Riedewald
77
David Ozoh

Starting lineup

1
David de Gea
GK
19
Raphaël Varane
DF
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DF
23
Luke Shaw
DF
6
Lisandro Martínez
DF
47'
8
Bruno Fernandes
MF
44'
10
Marcus Rashford
MF
18
Casemiro
MF
80'
21
Antony
MF
substitution icon70'
14
Christian Eriksen
MF
substitution icon83'
27
Wout Weghorst
S
substitution icon69'

Substitutes

2
Victor Lindelöf
5
Harry Maguire
12
Tyrell Malacia
17
Fred
substitution icon83'
22
Tom Heaton
28
Facundo Pellistri
36
Anthony Elanga
39
Scott McTominay
substitution icon69'
49
Alejandro Garnacho
substitution icon70'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Manchester United
Possession
39%
61%
Shots on target
5
4
Shots off target
3
8
Corners
3
3
Passes completed
294
509
Free kicks
10
8
Offsides
0
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4349
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
8
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha
Crosses
8
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
85
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Tackles
6
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne Édouard

