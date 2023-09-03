Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Palace Wolves

Palace
Crystal Palace
Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sun 03 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Games played
10
5
Total wins
4
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace

Form

Wolverhampton Wanderers
FOR
FOR
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(A)
5 - 0
ARS
ARS
FUL
FUL
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(H)
1 - 1
EVE
EVE
BOU
BOU
2 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
MUN
MUN
TOT
TOT
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
AVL
AVL
WHU
WHU
4 - 3
(H)
W
L
(A)
6 - 0
BHA
BHA
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
Position
20
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
BURBurnley
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LUTLuton Town
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SHUSheffield United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0