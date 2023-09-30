Skip navigation
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Man Utd Palace

Man Utd
Manchester United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 30 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueOld Trafford

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Manchester United
Crystal Palace
Manchester United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
20
13
Total wins
3
4
Draws
4
Manchester United

Form

Crystal Palace
FUL
FUL
2 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
FOR
FOR
CHE
CHE
4 - 1
(H)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
FUL
FUL
BOU
BOU
0 - 1
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 0
BOU
BOU
WOL
WOL
2 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
TOT
TOT
WHU
WHU
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
WHU
WHU
Manchester United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
14
Position
8
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
