      Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

      Palace 2 Bournemouth 0

      Palace2
      Eze39' 58'
      Bournemouth0
      Sat 13 May 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Every player touches the ball for Eze's opener against the cherries

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Brooks(7)
      David Brooks (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Lerma(8)
      Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      87'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
      84'

      free kick won

      David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Joe
      Rothwell(14)
      off
      Lewis
      Cook(4)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      78'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Dango
      Ouattara(11)
      off
      Jaidon
      Anthony(32)
      on
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Mepham.
      65'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      63'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Philip
      Billing(29)
      off
      David
      Brooks(7)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Ryan
      Christie(10)
      off
      Kieffer
      Moore(21)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Matías
      Viña(18)
      off
      Adam
      Smith(15)
      on
      58'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Cheick Doucouré.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      51'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      51'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      48'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      47'

      free kick won

      Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Mepham.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dango Ouattara.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a fast break.
      39'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie.
      34'

      free kick won

      Matías Viña (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      33'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neto.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neto.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dango Ouattara.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      25'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philip Billing.
      17'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Illia Zabarnyi tries a through ball, but Dango Ouattara is caught offside.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matías Viña.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
      11'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      6'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Joe Rothwell (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon51'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      39'
      58'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon81'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon51'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon77'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Neto
      GK
      5
      Lloyd Kelly
      DF
      18
      Matías Viña
      DF
      substitution icon60'
      6
      Chris Mepham
      DF
      27
      Illia Zabarnyi
      DF
      11
      Dango Ouattara
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      10
      Ryan Christie
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      14
      Joe Rothwell
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      29
      Philip Billing
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      90'+2'
      9
      Dominic Solanke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Mark Travers
      3
      Jack Stephens
      4
      Lewis Cook
      substitution icon81'
      7
      David Brooks
      substitution icon60'
      90'+4'
      15
      Adam Smith
      substitution icon60'
      17
      Jack Stacey
      21
      Kieffer Moore
      substitution icon60'
      25
      Marcos Senesi
      32
      Jaidon Anthony
      substitution icon73'
      Team stats

      Top performing palace players

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon51'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      39'
      58'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon81'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon51'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon77'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Neto
      GK
      5
      Lloyd Kelly
      DF
      18
      Matías Viña
      DF
      substitution icon60'
      6
      Chris Mepham
      DF
      27
      Illia Zabarnyi
      DF
      11
      Dango Ouattara
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      10
      Ryan Christie
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      14
      Joe Rothwell
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      29
      Philip Billing
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      90'+2'
      9
      Dominic Solanke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Mark Travers
      3
      Jack Stephens
      4
      Lewis Cook
      substitution icon81'
      7
      David Brooks
      substitution icon60'
      90'+4'
      15
      Adam Smith
      substitution icon60'
      17
      Jack Stacey
      21
      Kieffer Moore
      substitution icon60'
      25
      Marcos Senesi
      32
      Jaidon Anthony
      substitution icon73'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Bournemouth
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      17
      5
      Shots on target
      5
      0
      Corners
      11
      2
      Passes completed
      517
      330
      Free kicks
      12
      5
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8394
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Crosses
      15
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      109
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      6
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      LEE
      2-2
      NEW
      SOU
      0-2
      FUL
      MUN
      2-0
      WOL
      CHE
      2-2
      FOR
      AVL
      2-1
      TOT
