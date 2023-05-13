Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

The Numbers – Palace’s brilliant win over Bournemouth
Palace 2 Bournemouth 0
Palace2
Eze39' 58'
Bournemouth0
- The Round-up: Highlights, reaction and the bits you missed
- Eze storms to Mukuru Man of the Match against Bournemouth
- Hughes highlights ‘frightening’ Palace players
- 10:45Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth10:45Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-0 BournemouthMatch Action
- 09:09Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth | Palace TV+09:09Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:342 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth02:342 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 0-2 BournemouthMatch Action
- 100:34The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth | Palace TV+100:34The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth | Palace TV+First-team
- 05:49Roy Hodgson's thoughts after home loss to Bournemouth05:49Roy Hodgson's thoughts after home loss to BournemouthInterviews
- 02:17The Captain assesses a disappointing night at Selhurst02:17The Captain assesses a disappointing night at SelhurstInterviews
- 02:23Marc Guehi reacts to 0-2 defeat in south London02:23Marc Guehi reacts to 0-2 defeat in south LondonInterviews
- 101:42The Full 90 | AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+101:42The Full 90 | AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 11:14Extended Highlights: AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 02:19Match Action: AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace02:19Match Action: AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 04:25Manager assesses the positives from tight affair.04:25Manager assesses the positives from tight affair.Interviews
- 01:49
- 07:16Post-match Press Conference: Bournemouth (a)07:16Post-match Press Conference: Bournemouth (a)Press Conferences
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
28
5
5
94
33
+61
89
2
ARSArsenal
38
26
6
6
88
43
+45
84
3
MUNManchester United
38
23
6
9
58
43
+15
75
4
NEWNewcastle United
38
19
14
5
68
33
+35
71
5
LIVLiverpool
38
19
10
9
75
47
+28
67
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
18
8
12
72
53
+19
62
7
AVLAston Villa
38
18
7
13
51
46
+5
61
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
18
6
14
70
63
+7
60
9
BREBrentford
38
15
14
9
58
46
+12
59
10
FULFulham
38
15
7
16
55
53
+2
52
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
12
15
40
49
-9
45
12
CHEChelsea
38
11
11
16
38
47
-9
44
13
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
11
8
19
31
58
-27
41
14
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
42
55
-13
40
15
BOUBournemouth
38
11
6
21
37
71
-34
39
16
FORNottingham Forest
38
9
11
18
38
68
-30
38
17
EVEEverton
38
8
12
18
34
57
-23
36
18
LEILeicester City
38
9
7
22
51
68
-17
34
19
LEELeeds United
38
7
10
21
48
78
-30
31
20
SOUSouthampton
38
6
7
25
36
73
-37
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Brooks(7)
David Brooks (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Lerma(8)
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
87'
free kick won
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
84'
free kick won
David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
81'
Substitution
Cheick
Doucouré(28)off
James
McArthur(18)on
81'
Substitution
Joe
Rothwell(14)off
Lewis
Cook(4)on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
78'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
73'
Substitution
Dango
Ouattara(11)off
Jaidon
Anthony(32)on
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Mepham.
65'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
63'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
62'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
Substitution
Philip
Billing(29)off
David
Brooks(7)on
60'
Substitution
Ryan
Christie(10)off
Kieffer
Moore(21)on
60'
Substitution
Matías
Viña(18)off
Adam
Smith(15)on
58'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass.
57'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Cheick Doucouré.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
51'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
51'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Odsonne
Édouard(22)on
48'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
47'
free kick won
Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Mepham.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
free kick won
Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dango Ouattara.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen following a fast break.
39'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
36'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie.
34'
free kick won
Matías Viña (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joel Ward.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
33'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
31'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neto.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neto.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dango Ouattara.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
25'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philip Billing.
17'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Illia Zabarnyi tries a through ball, but Dango Ouattara is caught offside.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a fast break.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matías Viña.
11'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
11'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.
7'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
6'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Joe Rothwell (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
39'
58'
Starting lineup
13
Neto
GK
5
Lloyd Kelly
DF
18
Matías Viña
DF
60'
6
Chris Mepham
DF
27
Illia Zabarnyi
DF
11
Dango Ouattara
MF
73'
10
Ryan Christie
MF
60'
14
Joe Rothwell
MF
81'
29
Philip Billing
MF
60'
8
Jefferson Lerma
MF
90'+2'
9
Dominic Solanke
S
Substitutes
1
Mark Travers
3
Jack Stephens
4
Lewis Cook
81'
7
David Brooks
60'
90'+4'
15
Adam Smith
60'
17
Jack Stacey
21
Kieffer Moore
60'
25
Marcos Senesi
32
Jaidon Anthony
73'
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Total shots
17
5
Shots on target
5
0
Corners
11
2
Passes completed
517
330
Free kicks
12
5
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
LEE
2-2
NEW
SOU
0-2
FUL
MUN
2-0
WOL
CHE
2-2
FOR
AVL
2-1
TOT
