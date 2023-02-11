Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

      Palace 1 Brighton 1

      Palace1
      Tomkins69'
      Brighton1
      March63'
      Sat 11 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      0112
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Summary:

      • Two changes for Palace, as Tomkins and Mateta replace Richards and Edouard
      • Doucouré miscues with early chance on the half-volley
      • Guaita plunges low to keep out Mac Allister’s shot across goal
      • Spaniard then impressively stops placed shots from Mac Allister and Mitoma
      • VAR review prevents Estupinan from giving Brighton the lead
      • Mateta sees pair of shots blocked by last-ditch challenges
      • Superb tackle from Guéhi on Mac Allister on the stroke of half-time
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Brighton
      • Lokonga on for home Palace debut early in second-half
      • March guides home at the back post to give Brighton 63rd-minute lead
      • Palace reply immediately, Tomkins heading in from Sanchez error
      • Edouard glances Olise cross wide on the stretch
      • Mac Allister misses free header from six yards late on
      • Ahamada also makes home Palace bow
      • FT: Palace 1-1 Brighton

      Palace manager Patrick Vieira said ahead of kick-off that his side would “be up for it, no doubt about it”, and it was an intensity they channelled well in the early stages, roared on by a buoyant Selhurst Park crowd against their fiercest rivals.

      It was the Eagles who had the first chance of the match. Tyrick Mitchell spotted his opposite number tucking inside and took advantage of the space to sprint towards the byline, clipping the ball towards Mateta.

      The Frenchman could not reach it, but it dropped invitingly for Cheick Doucouré to shoot; by the time he had brought it down, the No.28 was under too much pressure to catch it cleanly, shooting wide.

      Only one side had collected more points than Brighton in their last six Premier League games, however, and as the half wore on, that form began to show. Alexis Mac Allister ought to have put the visitors ahead moments later after being found in space by Solly March, and surely would have done, but for a fine plunging save from Vicente Guaita.

      The Spaniard is no stranger to a vital save for Palace and would make two more soon after, first springing to his left to beat away Mac Allister’s placed effort, then showing admirable reflexes to keep out Kaoru Mitoma’s curling strike across goal.

      Despite their characteristic endeavour, Palace were finding possession hard to come by, and the pressure on their goalmouth continued to grow.

      With a quarter-of-an-hour left on the clock in the first-half, Brighton thought they had taken the lead. Pascal Groß rode two tackles as he carried the ball across the box and laid off for Pervis Estupiñán, whose stabbed finish squirmed into the top corner – only for VAR to intervene and chalk the effort off moments later.

      What Palace lacked in possession, they were showing in passion, and crunching challenges from Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew twice appeared to have played Mateta in on goal, only for both low shots to be blocked at the last moment.

      At the other end, Marc Guéhi was in the right place at the right time to deflect Mac Allister’s goalbound effort away on the stroke of half-time.

      A similar pattern to the game emerged at the start of the second-half as Brighton enjoyed the majority of possession, but Palace hassled, harried and threatened when their opportunities arose.

      That toil saw Will Hughes substituted early in the half after picking up a knock, affording loan signing Sambi Lokonga a Selhurst Park debut in this fiercest of fixtures.

      When the first goal of the game arrived midway through the half, it was a simple one. Estupiñán, from a deep position, crossed low, and the ball bounced through to March at the back post, who guided home first-time into the top corner.

      In a game high on emotion, that blow might have punctured Palace spirits – but this team proved they were made of sterner stuff by securing an equaliser almost immediately.

      Once again, a Michael Olise set-piece was the source, his curling cross being too hot to handle for Robert Sanchez, who dropped the ball right in front of Tomkins to head home with glee.

      The visitors arguably finished the game stronger but Olise’s deliveries were causing them some consternation as another landed on the head of second-half substitute Edouard, who – back-pedalling – could not direct his effort on target.

      Brighton maybe ought to have won it late when Mac Allister somehow conspired to head home March’s corner when unmarked, but a point was the least the Eagles deserved for a display of industry, endeavour and commitment – typified by Nathaniel Clyne’s crucial late tackle on Mitoma.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes (Lokonga 56), Olise (Ahamada 84), Ayew, Schlupp (Eze 71), Mateta (Edouard 71)

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Riedewald, McArthur

      Brighton: Sánchez (GK), Webster (Lamptey 76), Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Groß, Mitoma, March, Undav (Ferguson 56)

      Subs: Steele (GK), Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Naouirou Ahamada is caught offside.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Adam
      Webster(4)
      off
      Tariq
      Lamptey(2)
      on
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      74'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      69'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      63'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Solly
      March(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
      62'

      free kick won

      Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      free kick won

      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      57'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Deniz
      Undav(21)
      off
      Evan
      Ferguson(28)
      on
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      on
      56'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      55'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      49'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joël Veltman with a headed pass.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross following a corner.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.
      43'

      free kick won

      Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Webster.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      34'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.
      32'

      deleted after review

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a set piece situation.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March with a through ball.
      23'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma tries a through ball, but Deniz Undav is caught offside.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman with a cross.
      14'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March with a through ball.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      6'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      6'

      Yellow Card

      Mac Allister(10)
      Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      6'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      88'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      69'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      82'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      27'
      substitution icon56'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon71'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      substitution icon56'
      59'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon71'
      18
      James McArthur
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon71'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon84'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Robert Sánchez
      GK
      5
      Lewis Dunk
      DF
      34
      Joël Veltman
      DF
      30
      Pervis Estupiñán
      DF
      4
      Adam Webster
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      10
      Alexis Mac Allister
      MF
      6'
      7
      Solly March
      MF
      63'
      22
      Kaoru Mitoma
      MF
      13
      Pascal Groß
      MF
      25
      Moisés Caicedo
      MF
      21
      Deniz Undav
      S
      substitution icon57'

      Substitutes

      2
      Tariq Lamptey
      substitution icon76'
      19
      Jeremy Sarmiento
      20
      Julio Enciso
      23
      Jason Steele
      26
      Yasin Ayari
      28
      Evan Ferguson
      substitution icon57'
      29
      Jan Paul van Hecke
      40
      Facundo Buonanotte
      49
      Andrew Moran
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Possession
      26%
      74%
      Total shots
      6
      17
      Shots on target
      1
      7
      Corners
      1
      6
      Passes completed
      169
      634
      Free kicks
      11
      9
      Offsides
      3
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2125
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      Duels won
      7
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      6
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      52
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      3
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      WHU
      1-1
      CHE
      SOU
      1-2
      WOL
      LEI
      4-1
      TOT
      FUL
      2-0
      FOR
      ARS
      1-1
      BRE
      BOU
      1-1
      NEW

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Naouirou Ahamada is caught offside.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Adam
      Webster(4)
      off
      Tariq
      Lamptey(2)
      on
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      74'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      69'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      63'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Solly
      March(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
      62'

      free kick won

      Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      free kick won

      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      57'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Deniz
      Undav(21)
      off
      Evan
      Ferguson(28)
      on
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      on
      56'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      55'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      49'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joël Veltman with a headed pass.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross following a corner.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.
      43'

      free kick won

      Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Webster.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      34'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.
      32'

      deleted after review

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a set piece situation.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March with a through ball.
      23'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma tries a through ball, but Deniz Undav is caught offside.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman with a cross.
      14'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March with a through ball.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      6'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      6'

      Yellow Card

      Mac Allister(10)
      Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      6'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.