Crystal Palace vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Summary:

Two changes for Palace, as Tomkins and Mateta replace Richards and Edouard

Doucouré miscues with early chance on the half-volley

Guaita plunges low to keep out Mac Allister’s shot across goal

Spaniard then impressively stops placed shots from Mac Allister and Mitoma

VAR review prevents Estupinan from giving Brighton the lead

Mateta sees pair of shots blocked by last-ditch challenges

Superb tackle from Guéhi on Mac Allister on the stroke of half-time

HT: Palace 0-0 Brighton

Lokonga on for home Palace debut early in second-half

March guides home at the back post to give Brighton 63rd-minute lead

Palace reply immediately, Tomkins heading in from Sanchez error

Edouard glances Olise cross wide on the stretch

Mac Allister misses free header from six yards late on

Ahamada also makes home Palace bow

FT: Palace 1-1 Brighton

Palace manager Patrick Vieira said ahead of kick-off that his side would “be up for it, no doubt about it”, and it was an intensity they channelled well in the early stages, roared on by a buoyant Selhurst Park crowd against their fiercest rivals.

It was the Eagles who had the first chance of the match. Tyrick Mitchell spotted his opposite number tucking inside and took advantage of the space to sprint towards the byline, clipping the ball towards Mateta.

The Frenchman could not reach it, but it dropped invitingly for Cheick Doucouré to shoot; by the time he had brought it down, the No.28 was under too much pressure to catch it cleanly, shooting wide.

Only one side had collected more points than Brighton in their last six Premier League games, however, and as the half wore on, that form began to show. Alexis Mac Allister ought to have put the visitors ahead moments later after being found in space by Solly March, and surely would have done, but for a fine plunging save from Vicente Guaita.

The Spaniard is no stranger to a vital save for Palace and would make two more soon after, first springing to his left to beat away Mac Allister’s placed effort, then showing admirable reflexes to keep out Kaoru Mitoma’s curling strike across goal.

Despite their characteristic endeavour, Palace were finding possession hard to come by, and the pressure on their goalmouth continued to grow.

With a quarter-of-an-hour left on the clock in the first-half, Brighton thought they had taken the lead. Pascal Groß rode two tackles as he carried the ball across the box and laid off for Pervis Estupiñán, whose stabbed finish squirmed into the top corner – only for VAR to intervene and chalk the effort off moments later.

What Palace lacked in possession, they were showing in passion, and crunching challenges from Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew twice appeared to have played Mateta in on goal, only for both low shots to be blocked at the last moment.

At the other end, Marc Guéhi was in the right place at the right time to deflect Mac Allister’s goalbound effort away on the stroke of half-time.

A similar pattern to the game emerged at the start of the second-half as Brighton enjoyed the majority of possession, but Palace hassled, harried and threatened when their opportunities arose.

That toil saw Will Hughes substituted early in the half after picking up a knock, affording loan signing Sambi Lokonga a Selhurst Park debut in this fiercest of fixtures.

When the first goal of the game arrived midway through the half, it was a simple one. Estupiñán, from a deep position, crossed low, and the ball bounced through to March at the back post, who guided home first-time into the top corner.

In a game high on emotion, that blow might have punctured Palace spirits – but this team proved they were made of sterner stuff by securing an equaliser almost immediately.

Once again, a Michael Olise set-piece was the source, his curling cross being too hot to handle for Robert Sanchez, who dropped the ball right in front of Tomkins to head home with glee.

The visitors arguably finished the game stronger but Olise’s deliveries were causing them some consternation as another landed on the head of second-half substitute Edouard, who – back-pedalling – could not direct his effort on target.

Brighton maybe ought to have won it late when Mac Allister somehow conspired to head home March’s corner when unmarked, but a point was the least the Eagles deserved for a display of industry, endeavour and commitment – typified by Nathaniel Clyne’s crucial late tackle on Mitoma.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes (Lokonga 56), Olise (Ahamada 84), Ayew, Schlupp (Eze 71), Mateta (Edouard 71)

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Riedewald, McArthur

Brighton: Sánchez (GK), Webster (Lamptey 76), Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Groß, Mitoma, March, Undav (Ferguson 56)

Subs: Steele (GK), Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran