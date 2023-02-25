Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

      Palace 0 Liverpool 0

      Palace0
      Liverpool0
      Sat 25 Feb 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace unchanged from draw at Brentford
      • Mateta latches onto loose backpass, but Alisson blocks chipped effort
      • Jota heads against outside of the post from a tight angle
      • Guéhi nods Olise free-kick narrowly wide in an open first-half
      • Olise comes close to finding the top corner after checking inside
      • Mateta’s swept finish glances the crossbar as Palace finish the half strongly
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Liverpool
      • Salah curls against the bar early in second-half
      • Guaita turns close-range Matip effort round the post
      • Palace grow into the period and threaten through Olise
      • Edouard and Eze on for closing stages
      • With time running out, Gakpo misses one-on-one with Guaita
      • Palace finish the stronger with a succession of set-piece deliveries
      • FT: Palace 0-0 Liverpool

      While neither side will perhaps have been content with their recent results, in the build-up to kick-off, Patrick Vieira highlighted the positives from Palace’s displays, with only a killer touch missing from last weekend’s 1-1 draw at long-unbeaten Brentford.

      Perhaps energised by their last-minute disappointment that day, an unchanged Palace XI made a strong start against Jürgen Klopp’s Reds and, pressuring their visitors high up the pitch, enjoyed the first clear chance of the match.

      Liverpool’s lack of confidence came to the fore as the hard-working Mateta latched onto a loose backpass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. With only Alisson to beat, but forced into an immediate finish, the Frenchman's scooped effort with his weaker foot was blocked by the Brazilian 'keeper.

      An open first-half saw both sides threaten consistently from set-pieces, and it was one such moment which led to Liverpool becoming the first team to strike the woodwork. A half-cleared free-kick allowed Joel Matip to loop a cross back across goal, where Diogo Jota was waiting unmarked at the far post – but the forward headed against the outside of the post from a narrow angle.

      Seconds later and Palace ought to have taken the lead, a delightful set-piece delivery from Olise’s left foot finding the head of Marc Guéhi. Arcing his run to meet the flight of the ball, and perhaps unsighted initially, the Palace skipper nodded just wide of the top-left corner.

      Having recorded the assist for Eberechi Eze’s strike at Brentford the previous week, provider nearly turned goalscorer on the half-hour mark for Palace, as Olise’s in-swinging delivery only just evaded that same top corner.

      And with Palace well on top as the first-half drew to a close, their best opportunity arrived on the stroke of the whistle: Jeffrey Schlupp picked Alexander-Arnold’s pocket out wide and rolled the ball towards Mateta on the six-yard line.

      The Frenchman was in an awkward position with a defender approaching, and opted for a left-footed swept finish, but put too much purchase on the ball and struck against the crossbar.

      It was to Palace’s credit that they went into the half-time break with fully justified feelings they ought to have been in front.

      But it was the visitors who started the second period the brighter. A low ball in was struck goalwards by Jota, the rebound off Joachim Andersen falling invitingly for Salah, who curled a signature effort off the underside of the crossbar – and, thankfully, it bounced away.

      Yet Liverpool were beginning to turn the screw, and came close again moments later when Matip was first to an in-swinging corner. The defender headed straight at Mateta from close range and, picking up the rebound, prodded a weak effort goalwards which still threatened enough to force Guaita to punch round his near post.

      After weathering the early storm, Palace began to grow into the second-half, an increasingly-influential Olise showcasing his full range of tricks to win a number of set-pieces which Liverpool – more and more under the cosh – just about dealt with.

      The pace of the game began to fade as the half wore on, but the Palace players – roared on by a Selhurst faithful in fine form – continued to show plenty of grit and running, forcing several Liverpool players into tactical fouls and several yellow cards.

      Perhaps the clearest chance of the final ten minutes went the way of the Reds’ Cody Gakpo  – slipped through by Salah – but the onrushing presence of Guaita saw the Dutchman prod his finish well wide.

      The game deserved a goal for its otherwise-entertaining nature, and Palace nearly found it with virtually the last kick as second-half substitute Eze whipped in another free-kick towards the head of Guéhi – but, this time, the Palace captain could not quite reach it.

      Having held Liverpool for a second time this season, Palace can reflect on an overall positive display in which they created clear opportunities – but fell just short of finding the requisite finishing touch.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp (Eze 70), Mateta (Edouard 70)

      Subs: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, McArthur, Hughes, Richards, Ahamada,

      Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold (Fabinho 71), van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Keïta (Elliott 46), Milner, Salah, Jota (Firmino 71), Gakpo (Bajcetic 85)

      Subs: Kelleher (GK), Tsimikas, Williams, Jones, Carvalho

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joël Matip.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Robertson(26)
      Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheick Oumar Doucouré tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      84'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Cody
      Gakpo(18)
      off
      Stefan
      Bajcetic(43)
      on
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Matip(32)
      Joël Matip (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball.
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
      78'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Fabinho(3)
      Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      free kick won

      James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      free kick won

      Alisson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Milner.
      71'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Diogo Jota(20)
      off
      Roberto Firmino(9)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Trent
      Alexander-Arnold(66)
      off
      Fabinho(3)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Henderson(14)
      Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Diogo Jota.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Milner with a headed pass following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joël Matip (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      54'

      free kick won

      Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      52'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      49'

      post

      Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      45'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Naby
      Keïta(8)
      off
      Harvey
      Elliott(19)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      post

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      41'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Naby Keïta.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Naby Keïta.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
      31'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Clyne(17)
      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      26'

      free kick won

      Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
      23'

      Yellow Card

      Keïta(8)
      Naby Keïta (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      23'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      22'

      post

      Diogo Jota (Liverpool) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Joël Matip following a set piece situation.
      21'

      free kick won

      Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      17'

      free kick won

      Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alisson.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cody Gakpo following a fast break.
      10'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheick Oumar Doucouré tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      3'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      26'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      90'+4'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      MF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon71'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon71'
      18
      James McArthur
      19
      Will Hughes
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon71'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      41
      Joe Whitworth

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alisson
      GK
      4
      Virgil van Dijk
      DF
      26
      Andrew Robertson
      DF
      90'+3'
      66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      32
      Joël Matip
      DF
      82'
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      MF
      67'
      7
      James Milner
      MF
      8
      Naby Keïta
      MF
      23'
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Diogo Jota
      S
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Mohamed Salah
      S
      18
      Cody Gakpo
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      3
      Fabinho
      substitution icon71'
      77'
      9
      Roberto Firmino
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Curtis Jones
      19
      Harvey Elliott
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Konstantinos Tsimikas
      28
      Fábio Carvalho
      43
      Stefan Bajcetic
      substitution icon84'
      46
      Rhys Williams
      62
      Caoimhín Kelleher
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Liverpool
      Possession
      36%
      64%
      Total shots
      6
      12
      Shots on target
      0
      4
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      257
      544
      Free kicks
      14
      10
      Offsides
      4
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3548
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      13
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      10
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      73
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tackles
      4
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      WHU
      4-0
      FOR
      LEI
      0-1
      ARS
      LEE
      1-0
      SOU
      EVE
      0-2
      AVL
      BOU
      1-4
      MCI

