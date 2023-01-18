Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

      Palace 1 Man Utd 1

      Palace1
      Olise90'+1'
      Man Utd1
      Bruno Fernandes44'
      Wed 18 Jan 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      As it happened:

      • Vieira makes four changes, with Richards handed first Premier League start
      • Hughes, Édouard and Mateta return to starting XI
      • Édouard carves out half-chance as Palace make the early running
      • Antony hits the side-netting with lobbed effort
      • De Gea turns Édouard's rasping effort onto the bar
      • Fernandes puts United ahead on the stroke of half-time
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Manchester United
      • Eze replaces Mateta after 56 minutes
      • Zaha threatens in tight second-half
      • Guéhi header clawed away by De Gea
      • Palace finish strongly and mount wave of pressure
      • Olise curls injury-time free-kick into the corner from 30 yards
      • Flurry of late chances for both sides
      • FT: Palace 1-1 Manchester United

      With Joachim Andersen injured, summer signing Chris Richards was handed his first Premier League start against the Red Devils, as Will Hughes, Odsonne Édouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta also all starting in an attacking-focused line-up.

      It was intent which transpired to the pitch as Palace made the majority of the early running against the Red Devils, Édouard’s muscle almost carving out a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box in the opening minutes, save for Martínez’s last-ditch intervention.

      Whilst the visitors slowly grew to dominate possession as the first-half wore on, Palace were offering equal threat on the break, Olise curling a cross narrowly over the head of the onrushing Mateta at the far post.

      At the other end, Guéhi and Richards stood firm when called upon, the former producing an outstanding slide tackle to halt England teammate Rashford in his tracks.

      The clearest chance of a scrappy opening period went the way of Erik ten Hag’s side. A moment of hesitation between Mitchell and Guaita allowed Antony to sneak in behind the duo – but the Brazilian found only the side-netting with his lobbed finish.

      The half exploded into life in its closing minutes. Collecting an incisive ball from Olise, Édouard wriggled clear of Martínez and unleashed a venomous effort from the edge of the box which soared across goal and – but for De Gea – would have found the top corner. As it was, the United goalkeeper’s fingertips pushed the effort onto the bar, and over.

      Buoyed by the moment, Palace poured numbers forwards, but found themselves unpicked in the final minutes of the first-half when Shaw pulled back for Fernandes – in space near the penalty spot – to rifle past Guaita.

      A game precious short on clear opportunities was always likely to be settled in tight spaces, with Vieira introducing Eze for Mateta early in the second-half in a bid to create clearer opportunities.

      But the pattern of the first-half pertained, United enjoying more possession, Palace arguably greater threat, but neither with many chances to show for it.

      Set-pieces were looking like Palace’s best route back into the game, with Guéhi – imperious at the other end – climbing highest from an Olise corner, only to see his header across goal clawed away by De Gea.

      In a match where pinpoint precision counted for so much, it was Olise’s inspiration which secured Palace a point in the first minute of stoppage time .

      Shaw fouled Schlupp 30 yards from goal, and up stepped the Palace No.7 to curl the ball up and over the wall. The effort dipped to perfection, striking De Gea’s crossbar on the way into the top corner.

      Even then, there were chances for both sides to win it - Casemiro somehow miscuing with the goal at his mercy for United, and Zaha being denied on the break for Palace by a last-ditch Wan-Bissaka tackle - but in the end, it was Olise's intervention which secured the Eagles a richly-deserved point.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Richards, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Schlupp 71), Hughes (Milivojevic 84), Olise, Zaha, Édouard (Ayew 71), Mateta (Eze 56)

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh

      Manchester United: De Gea (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 83), Fernandes, Antony (Garnacho 69), Weghorst (McTominay 69), Rashford

      Subs: Heaton (GK), Lindelöf, Maguire, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      90'+1'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      Michael Olise
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
      90'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      83'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Christian
      Eriksen(14)
      off
      Fred(17)
      on
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Casemiro(18)
      Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Shaw.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Antony(21)
      off
      Alejandro
      Garnacho(49)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Wout Weghorst
      Wout
      Weghorst(27)
      off
      Scott
      McTominay(39)
      on
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.
      63'

      free kick won

      Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
      57'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      56'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Manchester United).
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      56'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      55'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      52'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Casemiro.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      47'

      Yellow Card

      Martínez(6)
      Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      47'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
      44'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Bruno Fernandes(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      38'

      free kick won

      Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise following a set piece situation.
      32'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
      30'

      free kick won

      Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.
      21'

      free kick won

      Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      17'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      90'+1'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      77'
      substitution icon84'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon56'

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon84'
      5
      James Tomkins
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon71'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon56'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon71'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      77
      David Ozoh

      Starting lineup

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      19
      Raphaël Varane
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      23
      Luke Shaw
      DF
      6
      Lisandro Martínez
      DF
      47'
      8
      Bruno Fernandes
      MF
      44'
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      MF
      18
      Casemiro
      MF
      80'
      21
      Antony
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      14
      Christian Eriksen
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      27
      Wout Weghorst
      S
      substitution icon69'

      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      5
      Harry Maguire
      12
      Tyrell Malacia
      17
      Fred
      substitution icon83'
      22
      Tom Heaton
      28
      Facundo Pellistri
      36
      Anthony Elanga
      39
      Scott McTominay
      substitution icon69'
      49
      Alejandro Garnacho
      substitution icon70'
      Possession
      39%
      61%
      Total shots
      10
      15
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      3
      3
      Passes completed
      294
      509
      Free kicks
      10
      8
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4349
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      8
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      85
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      6
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne Édouard

