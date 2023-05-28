Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
free kick won
Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a through ball.
90'+1'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
90'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
on
89'
Substitution
Taiwo
Awoniyi(9)
off
Sam
Surridge(16)
on
89'
Substitution
Morgan
Gibbs-White(10)
off
André
Ayew(34)
on
88'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
83'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
81'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taiwo Awoniyi.
80'
Yellow Card
Yates(22)
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
76'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by James McArthur.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
72'
Substitution
Willy
Boly(30)
off
Emmanuel
Dennis(25)
on
72'
Substitution
Orel
Mangala(5)
off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(21)
on
71'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
70'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
70'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
68'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
on
67'
Substitution
Cheick
Doucouré(28)
off
James
McArthur(18)
on
66'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Will
Hughes(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
63'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.
59'
free kick won
Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
55'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a headed pass following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
49'
free kick won
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
45'
Substitution
Renan Lodi(32)
off
Harry
Toffolo(15)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
45'
free kick won
Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
Yellow Card
Gibbs-White(10)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
38'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
35'
corner
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
31'
Nottingham Forest Goal
Goal!
Taiwo
Awoniyi(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White following a fast break.
30'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
27'
offside
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Morgan Gibbs-White is caught offside.
26'
free kick won
Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
20'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
offside
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
19'
free kick won
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Orel Mangala.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise following a set piece situation.
16'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
