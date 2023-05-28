Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

      Palace 1 Forest 1

      Palace1
      Hughes66'
      Forest1
      Awoniyi31'
      Sun 28 May 15:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a through ball.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Taiwo
      Awoniyi(9)
      off
      Sam
      Surridge(16)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Morgan
      Gibbs-White(10)
      off
      André
      Ayew(34)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      81'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taiwo Awoniyi.
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Yates(22)
      Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      76'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by James McArthur.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      72'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Willy
      Boly(30)
      off
      Emmanuel Dennis
      Emmanuel
      Dennis(25)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Orel
      Mangala(5)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(21)
      on
      71'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      70'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      68'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      66'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.
      59'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      55'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a headed pass following a corner.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
      49'

      free kick won

      Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      45'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Renan Lodi(32)
      off
      Harry
      Toffolo(15)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
      45'

      free kick won

      Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Gibbs-White(10)
      Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
      38'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      31'

      Nottingham Forest Goal

      Nottingham Forest
      Goal!
      Nottingham Forest
      Taiwo
      Awoniyi(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White following a fast break.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Morgan Gibbs-White is caught offside.
      26'

      free kick won

      Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      20'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
      19'

      free kick won

      Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Orel Mangala.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise following a set piece situation.
      16'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      66'
      substitution icon90'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon67'

      Substitutes

      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon67'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon67'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon90'
      38
      Tayo Adaramola
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon90'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      4
      Joe Worrall
      DF
      30
      Willy Boly
      DF
      substitution icon72'
      19
      Moussa Niakhaté
      DF
      22
      Ryan Yates
      MF
      80'
      5
      Orel Mangala
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      32
      Renan Lodi
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Sèrge Aurier
      MF
      20
      Brennan Johnson
      S
      10
      Morgan Gibbs-White
      S
      43'
      substitution icon89'
      9
      Taiwo Awoniyi
      S
      31'
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      11
      Jesse Lingard
      15
      Harry Toffolo
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Sam Surridge
      substitution icon89'
      17
      Alex Mighten
      21
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon72'
      23
      Remo Freuler
      25
      Emmanuel Dennis
      substitution icon72'
      34
      André Ayew
      substitution icon89'
      43
      George Shelvey
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Nottingham Forest
      Possession
      66%
      34%
      Total shots
      15
      7
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      5
      4
      Passes completed
      461
      193
      Free kicks
      13
      9
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      92103
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Crosses
      8
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      110
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      4
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      SOU
      4-4
      LIV
      MUN
      2-1
      FUL
      LEI
      2-1
      WHU
      LEE
      1-4
      TOT
      EVE
      1-0
      BOU
      CHE
      1-1
      NEW
      BRE
      1-0
      MCI
      AVL
      2-1
      BHA
      ARS
      5-0
      WOL

