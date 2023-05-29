But with it being the final day of the season at Selhurst Park, there were plenty of off-field highlights to catch up on as well.

From fond farewells to post-match speeches, new kits and murals on show – and a quite incredible pre-match fan display – read on to get fully caught up on a busy final day…

Final day, first outing

Okay, so it’s unlikely you’ll have missed this one – but it was the new 23/24 home kit that was on show at Selhurst Park for the final match of the season.

The shirt’s design is made of red and blue halves to celebrate 10 years and that first incredible season we had in 2013/14. Take a look at some of the best shots of it in action below, or click here to find out more.