Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

      Palace 4 West Ham 3

      Palace4
      Ayew15'
      Zaha20'
      Schlupp30'
      Eze66'
      West Ham3
      Soucek9'
      Antonio35'
      Aguerd72'
      Sat 29 Apr 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      ACCESS ALL OVER | Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham

      10:30

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Zaha returns as one of three changes for Palace
      • West Ham score early as Soucek slams home corner
      • Ayew hit back straight away as Ayew slides in
      • Zaha stabs home from close range in breathless start to the game
      • Guéhi looping header lands on top netting as Palace sustain momentum
      • Schlupp slides in Palace’s third inside opening half-an-hour
      • Antonio header reduces visitors’ deficit soon after
      • HT: Palace 3-2 West Ham
      • Olise forces Fabianski into fingertip save early in the second-half
      • Quieter period in the match as teams wrestle for control
      • Eze wins and scores penalty to stretch Palace's lead once more
      • Aguerd squeezes corner-kick in to set up tense finale
      • Andersen header deflected wide from late corner
      • Brilliant defending as Palace survive late aerial bombardment
      • FT: Palace 4-3 West Ham

      Zaha was making his return from a four-week absence and, wearing the captain’s armband, completed an early Palace turnaround which opened the first-half up into a thriller.

      A delayed start to proceedings paved the way for a match worth waiting for, as both sides traded blows relentlessly in the opening period.

      It was West Ham who took the lead inside 10 minutes, the visitors showcasing their efficiency from set-pieces as Tomas Soucek stabbed home a half-cleared corner from close range.

      But Palace’s response, roared on by a brilliant Selhurst backing, was immediate, as excellent combination play between Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew down the right flank – the former playing a reverse ball into the path of a latter – allowed the No. 9 to squeeze a precise low equaliser inside the near post.

      The noise inside Selhurst went up a notch once more.

      Just nine minutes later, Palace were in front, a ball across the box from Olise flicked away from the goalkeeper and defender by Ayew, allowing Zaha to mark his return with a simple far-post finish.

      All the momentum was with the home side as Palace’s back line and midfielders tracked West Ham’s runners effectively.

      And that hard work paid off even higher up the pitch when Guehi headed over Zaha’s cross and, moments later,  Jeffrey Schlupp scored the Eagles’ third inside the opening half-an-hour, nicking the ball off Soucek and sliding the ball past the onrushing Fabianski.

      The goals kept on coming, West Ham pulling one back moments later – another corner-kick, flicked on by Soucek at the near post and nodded in at the far by Antonio.

      As Selhurst drew a collective breath, the Eagles continued to threaten and did well to control the game until half-time, given how frequently momentum switched between the two sides.

      When the two sets of players re-emerged on a sweltering Spring afternoon, the game picked up where it left off, Schlupp’s low shot from the edge of the box forcing a simple save for Fabianski.

      After a more tense period – the next goal likely to go some way to determining the outcome of the game – Palace looked to have taken an unassailable lead.

      Once again, the attacking interplay was delightful, zippy passing involving Zaha, Eze and Ayew resulting in Eze being dragged back by Aguerd just inside the box – a penalty, upon VAR review, duly given.

      Up stepped our No. 10, sending Fabianski the wrong way to register his fourth goal contribution in the six matches since Roy Hodgson’s return.

      But once again, the two-goal lead did not last – and once again, it was a corner-kick which handed West Ham a lifeline, Soucek winning the first header at the near post, and the ball looping up towards the far stick where a combination of Aguerd and Antonio squeezed it over the line.

      Once again, a tense period ensued, defences finally starting to come out on top after the earlier goalscoring flurries.

      And it was Palace who would come closest to adding to the goalfest late on when Andersen’s header from Olise’s corner deflected behind off Rice, only for a goal-kick to be awarded.

      Six added minutes were signalled after another thrilling half and, with the Selhurst faithful once more in fine voice, they roared their team over the line, despite another late aerial bombardment, expertly defended by Andersen, Guehi and every other player in red and blue.

      Palace’s four-month spell in 12th place was over: three points taking them to the 40-point mark, above Chelsea, and into 11th. A remarkable achievement from Hodgson and his players – and there’s still four games left to go…

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 90+5), Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Zaha (Edouard, 83)

      Subs: Guaita (GK), Richards, Tomkins, Riedewald, Hughes, Lokonga, Mateta

      West Ham: Fabianski (GK), Coufal, Zouma (Ogbonna, 18), Aguerd, Emerson (Cresswell, 45), Rice, Soucek, Paqueta (Ings, 69), Bowen, Antonio (Cornet, 89), Fornals (Benrahma, 45)

      Subs: Areola (GK), Kehrer, Lanzini, Downes

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, West Ham United 3.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+5'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      90'+4'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United).
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      89'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(9)
      off
      Maxwel
      Cornet(14)
      on
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is blocked.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Guéhi with a headed pass.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Saïd Benrahma is caught offside.
      78'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      77'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Nayef
      Aguerd(27)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, West Ham United 3. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      71'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Lucas Paquetá(11)
      off
      Danny
      Ings(18)
      on
      66'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, West Ham United 2. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      63'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze draws a foul in the penalty area.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michail Antonio.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Coufal(5)
      Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Saïd Benrahma.
      55'

      free kick won

      Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a corner.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      52'

      free kick won

      Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      47'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Emerson(33)
      off
      Aaron
      Cresswell(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Fornals(8)
      off
      Saïd
      Benrahma(22)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, West Ham United 2.
      45'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emerson.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      35'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, West Ham United 2. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomás Soucek following a corner.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Emerson with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Michael Olise.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      32'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, West Ham United 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross following a corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrod Bowen.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Soucek(28)
      Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      23'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      20'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
      19'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Kurt
      Zouma(4)
      off
      Angelo
      Ogbonna(21)
      on
      19'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      16'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Kurt Zouma (West Ham United).
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      15'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Tomás
      Soucek(28)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      7'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      30'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon90'+5'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      66'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20'
      substitution icon84'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      15'
      15'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon90'+5'
      5
      James Tomkins
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      19
      Will Hughes
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon84'
      26
      Chris Richards
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      4
      Kurt Zouma
      DF
      substitution icon19'
      27
      Nayef Aguerd
      DF
      72'
      33
      Emerson
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Vladimír Coufal
      DF
      58'
      20
      Jarrod Bowen
      MF
      11
      Lucas Paquetá
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      28
      Tomás Soucek
      MF
      9'
      24'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      8
      Pablo Fornals
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Michail Antonio
      S
      35'
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      12
      Flynn Downes
      13
      Alphonse Aréola
      14
      Maxwel Cornet
      substitution icon89'
      18
      Danny Ings
      substitution icon69'
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      substitution icon19'
      22
      Saïd Benrahma
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Thilo Kehrer
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      16
      8
      Shots on target
      6
      4
      Corners
      8
      5
      Passes completed
      392
      219
      Free kicks
      17
      9
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5357
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Duels won
      14
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Crosses
      8
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      83
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      BHA
      6-0
      WOL
      BRE
      2-1
      FOR

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham

      Match Action

      Palace TV

      Match Action

      ACCESS ALL OVER | Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham

      10:30

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      21
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      30'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon90'+5'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      66'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20'
      substitution icon84'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      15'
      15'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon90'+5'
      5
      James Tomkins
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      19
      Will Hughes
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon84'
      26
      Chris Richards
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      4
      Kurt Zouma
      DF
      substitution icon19'
      27
      Nayef Aguerd
      DF
      72'
      33
      Emerson
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Vladimír Coufal
      DF
      58'
      20
      Jarrod Bowen
      MF
      11
      Lucas Paquetá
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      28
      Tomás Soucek
      MF
      9'
      24'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      8
      Pablo Fornals
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Michail Antonio
      S
      35'
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      12
      Flynn Downes
      13
      Alphonse Aréola
      14
      Maxwel Cornet
      substitution icon89'
      18
      Danny Ings
      substitution icon69'
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      substitution icon19'
      22
      Saïd Benrahma
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Thilo Kehrer
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      16
      8
      Shots on target
      6
      4
      Corners
      8
      5
      Passes completed
      392
      219
      Free kicks
      17
      9
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5357
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Duels won
      14
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Crosses
      8
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      83
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      BHA
      6-0
      WOL
      BRE
      2-1
      FOR
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Zaha returns as one of three changes for Palace
      • West Ham score early as Soucek slams home corner
      • Ayew hit back straight away as Ayew slides in
      • Zaha stabs home from close range in breathless start to the game
      • Guéhi looping header lands on top netting as Palace sustain momentum
      • Schlupp slides in Palace’s third inside opening half-an-hour
      • Antonio header reduces visitors’ deficit soon after
      • HT: Palace 3-2 West Ham
      • Olise forces Fabianski into fingertip save early in the second-half
      • Quieter period in the match as teams wrestle for control
      • Eze wins and scores penalty to stretch Palace's lead once more
      • Aguerd squeezes corner-kick in to set up tense finale
      • Andersen header deflected wide from late corner
      • Brilliant defending as Palace survive late aerial bombardment
      • FT: Palace 4-3 West Ham

      Zaha was making his return from a four-week absence and, wearing the captain’s armband, completed an early Palace turnaround which opened the first-half up into a thriller.

      A delayed start to proceedings paved the way for a match worth waiting for, as both sides traded blows relentlessly in the opening period.

      It was West Ham who took the lead inside 10 minutes, the visitors showcasing their efficiency from set-pieces as Tomas Soucek stabbed home a half-cleared corner from close range.

      But Palace’s response, roared on by a brilliant Selhurst backing, was immediate, as excellent combination play between Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew down the right flank – the former playing a reverse ball into the path of a latter – allowed the No. 9 to squeeze a precise low equaliser inside the near post.

      The noise inside Selhurst went up a notch once more.

      Just nine minutes later, Palace were in front, a ball across the box from Olise flicked away from the goalkeeper and defender by Ayew, allowing Zaha to mark his return with a simple far-post finish.

      All the momentum was with the home side as Palace’s back line and midfielders tracked West Ham’s runners effectively.

      And that hard work paid off even higher up the pitch when Guehi headed over Zaha’s cross and, moments later,  Jeffrey Schlupp scored the Eagles’ third inside the opening half-an-hour, nicking the ball off Soucek and sliding the ball past the onrushing Fabianski.

      The goals kept on coming, West Ham pulling one back moments later – another corner-kick, flicked on by Soucek at the near post and nodded in at the far by Antonio.

      As Selhurst drew a collective breath, the Eagles continued to threaten and did well to control the game until half-time, given how frequently momentum switched between the two sides.

      When the two sets of players re-emerged on a sweltering Spring afternoon, the game picked up where it left off, Schlupp’s low shot from the edge of the box forcing a simple save for Fabianski.

      After a more tense period – the next goal likely to go some way to determining the outcome of the game – Palace looked to have taken an unassailable lead.

      Once again, the attacking interplay was delightful, zippy passing involving Zaha, Eze and Ayew resulting in Eze being dragged back by Aguerd just inside the box – a penalty, upon VAR review, duly given.

      Up stepped our No. 10, sending Fabianski the wrong way to register his fourth goal contribution in the six matches since Roy Hodgson’s return.

      But once again, the two-goal lead did not last – and once again, it was a corner-kick which handed West Ham a lifeline, Soucek winning the first header at the near post, and the ball looping up towards the far stick where a combination of Aguerd and Antonio squeezed it over the line.

      Once again, a tense period ensued, defences finally starting to come out on top after the earlier goalscoring flurries.

      And it was Palace who would come closest to adding to the goalfest late on when Andersen’s header from Olise’s corner deflected behind off Rice, only for a goal-kick to be awarded.

      Six added minutes were signalled after another thrilling half and, with the Selhurst faithful once more in fine voice, they roared their team over the line, despite another late aerial bombardment, expertly defended by Andersen, Guehi and every other player in red and blue.

      Palace’s four-month spell in 12th place was over: three points taking them to the 40-point mark, above Chelsea, and into 11th. A remarkable achievement from Hodgson and his players – and there’s still four games left to go…

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 90+5), Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Zaha (Edouard, 83)

      Subs: Guaita (GK), Richards, Tomkins, Riedewald, Hughes, Lokonga, Mateta

      West Ham: Fabianski (GK), Coufal, Zouma (Ogbonna, 18), Aguerd, Emerson (Cresswell, 45), Rice, Soucek, Paqueta (Ings, 69), Bowen, Antonio (Cornet, 89), Fornals (Benrahma, 45)

      Subs: Areola (GK), Kehrer, Lanzini, Downes

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, West Ham United 3.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+5'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      90'+4'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United).
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      89'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(9)
      off
      Maxwel
      Cornet(14)
      on
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is blocked.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Guéhi with a headed pass.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Saïd Benrahma is caught offside.
      78'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      77'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Nayef
      Aguerd(27)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, West Ham United 3. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      71'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Lucas Paquetá(11)
      off
      Danny
      Ings(18)
      on
      66'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, West Ham United 2. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      63'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze draws a foul in the penalty area.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michail Antonio.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Coufal(5)
      Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Saïd Benrahma.
      55'

      free kick won

      Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze following a corner.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      52'

      free kick won

      Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      47'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Emerson(33)
      off
      Aaron
      Cresswell(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Fornals(8)
      off
      Saïd
      Benrahma(22)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, West Ham United 2.
      45'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emerson.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      35'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, West Ham United 2. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomás Soucek following a corner.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Emerson with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Michael Olise.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      32'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, West Ham United 1. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross following a corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jarrod Bowen.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Soucek(28)
      Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      23'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      20'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
      19'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Kurt
      Zouma(4)
      off
      Angelo
      Ogbonna(21)
      on
      19'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      16'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Kurt Zouma (West Ham United).
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      15'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 1. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Tomás
      Soucek(28)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      7'

      free kick won

      Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.