      Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

      Palace 3 Villa 0

      Palace3
      Eze31'
      Sarr58' 90'+4'
      Villa0
      Sat 26 Apr 16:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupWembley Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 0.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
      90'+4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Ismaïla
      Sarr(7)
      Ismaïla Sarr
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 0. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      90'+1'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Adam Wharton
      Adam
      Wharton(20)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      on
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Donyell Malen.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Kamada(18)
      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Ben Chilwell
      Ben
      Chilwell(25)
      on
      83'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daichi Kamada.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Eddie Nketiah
      Eddie
      Nketiah(9)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Morgan
      Rogers(27)
      off
      Donyell
      Malen(17)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      70'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Boubacar
      Kamara(44)
      off
      Ross
      Barkley(6)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Marco
      Asensio(21)
      off
      Jacob
      Ramsey(41)
      on
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Richards(26)
      Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      60'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Lucas
      Digne(12)
      off
      Ian
      Maatsen(22)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      John
      McGinn(7)
      off
      Leon
      Bailey(31)
      on
      58'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Ismaïla
      Sarr(7)
      Ismaïla Sarr
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Aston Villa 0. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      53'

      post

      Penalty missed! Still Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot.
      51'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze draws a foul in the penalty area.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara with a headed pass.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Cash with a cross.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0.
      45'+1'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Morgan Rogers.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      42'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross following a fast break.
      35'

      free kick won

      Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pau Torres (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      31'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
      30'

      free kick won

      Matty Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Matty Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      19'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      19'

      free kick won

      Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      Yellow Card

      Kamara(44)
      Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      9'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      5'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crystal Palace).

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Aston Villa
      Possession
      30%
      70%
      Total shots
      9
      16
      Shots on target
      4
      5
      Corners
      1
      12
      Passes completed
      172
      474
      Free kicks
      5
      9
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2832
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      7
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Crosses
      3
      Daniel Muñoz
      Daniel Muñoz
      Touches
      48
      Daichi Kamada
      Daichi Kamada
      Tackles
      5
      Adam Wharton
      Adam Wharton

