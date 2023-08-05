Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Lyon

      Palace 2 0

      Palace2
      Schlupp14'
      Édouard59'
      Lyon0
      Sat 05 Aug 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • No changes for Palace
      • Competitive start with season start approaching for both sides
      • Schlupp soars to head Palace in front from Eze free-kick
      • Cherki forces Johnstone into simple save
      • Ayew run almost frees Edouard
      • Powerful Schlupp effort beaten away by Lopes
      • Palace on top in solid first-half display
      • HT: Palace 1-0 Lyon
      • Johnstone produces fingertip save from Cherki
      • Eagles begin second-half equally brightly, Eze threatening
      • Edouard pokes home rebound after Andersen header saved
      • Eagles continue to threaten from set-pieces
      • Johnstone produces stunning save from long-range Tolisso effort
      • ‘Keeper then turns over point-blank Alvero header
      • Mateta denied one-on-one in closing moments
      • FT: Palace 2-0 Lyon

      With both Palace and Lyon just a week away from their opening competitive matches of the season, the tone was set early on by some frantic end-to-end football – as well as a few committed challenges from both sides.

      But despite the ball moving about quickly, early chances were at a premium – Palace’s high press coming close to paying dividends on multiple occasions, but Lyon’s skilful attackers also producing several threatening deliveries.

      It was on 14 minutes that the first real chance of the game arrived – but it still demanded an impressive header of Jeffrey Schlupp to break the deadlock.

      Once again for Palace in pre-season, an Ebere Eze set-piece was the source, the No. 10 swinging a free-kick in from deep – but Schlupp, timing his leap to perfection, did superbly to get in front of his man and arc a header into the top corner beyond Anthony Lopes.

      Lyon continued to pose questions on the counter, their most promising outlet being 19-year-old Rayan Cherki, whose clever run soon after allowed him to force Sam Johnstone into a simple enough low stop.

      Up the other end, and Palace’s wide players were also showing neat footwork in the final third; in one instance, the ever-persistent Jordan Ayew hassled Nicolas Tagliafico into ceding possession and, shaping to pass to Joel Ward on the outside, instead checked in, poking through for Odsonne Edouard – who was sadly offside.

      It was that kind of good play in tight spaces which made the nature of Palace’s first-half display the more impressive, and they could have extended their lead when Nathaniel Clyne – showing impressive feet to evade Clinton Mata – pulled back for Schlupp on the edge of the box, but his powerful first-time effort was not set out far enough from Lopes.

      While the visitors did have their moments, Palace – facing their second high-ranking European opponent in the space of a week – could once again be proud of their first-half display.

      Perhaps predictably, Lyon were not, and they began the second period with a renewed determination which saw them almost equalise moments after the restart.

      The source of the danger was the ever-lively Cherki, whom a deflected cross found in good space 25 yards from goal. His dipping, right-footed effort looked for all the world like it would nestle in the bottom corner, but across sprung Sam Johnstone to turn the ball behind.

      At the other end, Eze was continuing to prove a handful for the Lyon defenders, the No.10’s brilliant dribbling leading to another corner kick – and another Palace goal.

      This time, it was Joachim Andersen who got onto the end of the playmaker’s delivery, heading powerfully down – too powerfully for Lopes to handle. The ball rebounded off the ‘keeper and Edouard, showing sharp reactions, dove in to prod home his third goal in his last four pre-season matches.

      The goal took the sting out of Lyon’s second-half momentum, and indeed Palace could have added a third when Eze’s next corner kick looped off a combination of Ayew and Lyon substitute ‘keeper Remy Riou – but narrowly beyond the far post.

      When Lyon did eventually look like scoring, they found themselves blocked by Johnstone in inspired form; the England ‘keeper’s first save from Corentin Tolisso’s 35-yard rocket was impressive, but his point-blank reaction stop from the follow-up Skelly Alvero header was remarkable.

      There was still time for one more clear chance for Palace after Jean-Philippe Mateta bustled his way clean through on goal, only to be denied by Riou, but no matter: Palace’s day, hours after announcing the signing of Matheus França, could not be blemished.

      The new 2023/24 Premier League season awaits.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK); Ward (Rïedewald, 45), Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Lerma, Doucouré (Ahamada, 67), Eze, Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi, 80), Edouard (Mateta, 76), Ayew

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Whitworth (GK), O’Brien, Tomkins, Richards, Gordon

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Lyon 0.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bradley Barcola.
      89'

      free kick won

      Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      87'

      free kick won

      Mohamed El Arouch (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffinho following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Skelly Alvero (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mohamed El Arouch with a cross.
      83'

      Substitution

      Lyon
      Corentin
      Tolisso(8)
      off
      Jeff
      Reine-Adélaïde(77)
      on
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mohamed El Arouch.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Lyon
      Maxence
      Caqueret(6)
      off
      Mohamed
      El Arouch(84)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffinho.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rémy Riou.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Saël Kumbedi.
      75'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Lyon. Bradley Barcola tries a through ball, but Skelly Alvero is caught offside.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Tagliafico(3)
      Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      63'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      62'

      Substitution

      Lyon
      Anthony
      Lopes(1)
      off
      Rémy
      Riou(17)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Lyon
      Clinton Mata(22)
      off
      Saël
      Kumbedi(20)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Lyon
      Amin
      Sarr(7)
      off
      Jeffinho(47)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Lyon
      Johann
      Lepenant(24)
      off
      Skelly
      Alvero(80)
      on
      59'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Anthony Lopes (Lyon).
      59'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Lyon 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      59'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      57'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Clinton Mata.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      57'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Amin Sarr (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Amin Sarr (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      46'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      46'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Lyon).
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Lyon 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      39'

      free kick won

      Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marc Guéhi tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Caqueret(6)
      Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
      37'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Clinton Mata.
      33'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Lyon. Anthony Lopes tries a through ball, but Bradley Barcola is caught offside.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheick Doucouré tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Johann Lepenant (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
      27'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      21'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      17'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Lyon 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret.
      10'

      free kick won

      Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      3'

      free kick won

      Sinaly Diomandé (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      14'
      substitution icon80'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      59'
      substitution icon77'

      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon77'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon69'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      32
      Jake O'Brien
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon45'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon80'

      1
      Anthony Lopes
      GK
      substitution icon62'
      3
      Nicolás Tagliafico
      DF
      65'
      4
      Castello Lukeba
      DF
      22
      Clinton Mata
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      2
      Sinaly Diomandé
      DF
      6
      Maxence Caqueret
      MF
      37'
      substitution icon79'
      24
      Johann Lepenant
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      18
      Rayan Cherki
      MF
      26
      Bradley Barcola
      MF
      8
      Corentin Tolisso
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      7
      Amin Sarr
      S
      substitution icon62'

      11
      Tinotenda Kadewere
      12
      Henrique
      17
      Rémy Riou
      substitution icon62'
      20
      Saël Kumbedi
      substitution icon62'
      29
      Mamadou Sarr
      47
      Jeffinho
      substitution icon62'
      77
      Jeff Reine-Adélaïde
      substitution icon83'
      80
      Skelly Alvero
      substitution icon62'
      84
      Mohamed El Arouch
      substitution icon79'
      Team stats

      Lyon
      Possession
      44%
      56%
      Total shots
      8
      11
      Shots on target
      7
      5
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      304
      401
      Free kicks
      20
      8
      Offsides
      4
      2

