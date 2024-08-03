Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Gallery: Eagles return as Palace step up preparations for US Tour
Palace West Ham
Palace
West Ham
- Watch Palace v Crawley, plus three more matches, live on Palace TV+!
- Watch Palace’s open training on United States tour
- Celebrate Independence Day with flash sale: 25% off USA Tour tickets!
Latest videosView all videos
- 12:37
- 16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+Match Action
- 106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:04
- 10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)Press Conferences
- 02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West HamMatch Action
- 98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)Press Conferences
- 01:15Chris Richards speaks to Palace TV after stepping into midfield
- 04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West Ham04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West HamInterviews
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Gallery: Eagles return as Palace step up preparations for US Tour
- Watch Palace v Crawley, plus three more matches, live on Palace TV+!
- Watch Palace’s open training on United States tour
- Celebrate Independence Day with flash sale: 25% off USA Tour tickets!
Latest videosView all videos
- 12:37
- 16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+16:04Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+Match Action
- 106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+106:33The Full 90: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham | Palace TV+First-team
- 02:04
- 10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)10:11Post-match Press Conference: West ham (H)Press Conferences
- 02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham02:31Two-minute highlights: Crystal Palace 5-2 West HamMatch Action
- 98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+98:36The Full 90: West Ham v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+11:17Extended Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace02:46Match Action: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)06:25Post-Match Press Conference: West Ham (a)Press Conferences
- 01:15Chris Richards speaks to Palace TV after stepping into midfield
- 04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West Ham04:32Roy Hodgson gives his thoughts on the draw at West HamInterviews
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today