Crystal Palace U18 Arsenal U18
Palace U18
Arsenal U18
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea U18
28
21
4
3
88
24
+64
67
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
27
15
6
6
65
34
+31
51
3
ASTAston Villa U18
27
16
3
8
80
54
+26
51
4
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
27
14
4
9
66
45
+21
46
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
27
13
7
7
60
40
+20
46
6
CRYCrystal Palace U18
26
14
3
9
71
48
+23
45
7
SOUSouthampton U18
28
13
3
12
65
61
+4
42
8
WESWest Ham United U18
27
13
2
12
61
56
+5
41
9
LEILeicester City U18
28
10
6
12
46
53
-7
36
10
FULFulham U18
28
9
6
13
48
65
-17
33
11
ARSArsenal U18
27
9
5
13
44
55
-11
32
12
NORNorwich City U18
28
6
8
14
47
67
-20
26
13
REAReading U18
28
6
8
14
38
66
-28
26
14
BIRBirmingham City U18
28
6
3
19
29
88
-59
21
15
IPSIpswich Town U18
28
6
2
20
41
93
-52
20
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea U18
28
21
4
3
88
24
+64
67
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
27
15
6
6
65
34
+31
51
3
ASTAston Villa U18
27
16
3
8
80
54
+26
51
4
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
27
14
4
9
66
45
+21
46
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
27
13
7
7
60
40
+20
46
6
CRYCrystal Palace U18
26
14
3
9
71
48
+23
45
7
SOUSouthampton U18
28
13
3
12
65
61
+4
42
8
WESWest Ham United U18
27
13
2
12
61
56
+5
41
9
LEILeicester City U18
28
10
6
12
46
53
-7
36
10
FULFulham U18
28
9
6
13
48
65
-17
33
11
ARSArsenal U18
27
9
5
13
44
55
-11
32
12
NORNorwich City U18
28
6
8
14
47
67
-20
26
13
REAReading U18
28
6
8
14
38
66
-28
26
14
BIRBirmingham City U18
28
6
3
19
29
88
-59
21
15
IPSIpswich Town U18
28
6
2
20
41
93
-52
20