Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey Araujo.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Dibley-Dias(6)
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'
free kick won
Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Roshaun Mathurin is caught offside.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Devenny.
90'
Fulham U21 Own Goal
Goal!
Harvey
Araujo(4)
Own Goal by Harvey Araujo, Fulham U21. Crystal Palace U21 2, Fulham U21 5.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kristian Sekularac.
89'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chris Donnell (Fulham U21).
84'
Yellow Card
Kporha(3)
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
79'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martial Godo.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Osmand.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross following a corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Caleb Kporha.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Brad de Jesus (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristian Sekularac.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kristian Sekularac (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross.
75'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'
free kick won
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
Substitution
Luc
De Fougerolles(5)
off
Brad
de Jesus(17)
on
74'
Substitution
Callum
McFarlane(9)
off
Callum
Osmand(16)
on
73'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Substitution
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
71'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
70'
Yellow Card
Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21).
70'
free kick won
Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Martial
Godo(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 5. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
67'
penalty won
Penalty Fulham U21. Martial Godo draws a foul in the penalty area.
66'
Substitution
Terrell
Works(7)
off
Kristian
Sekularac(15)
on
66'
Substitution
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(11)
off
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
on
65'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Devan
Tanton(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 4. Devan Tanton (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Terrell Works.
61'
free kick won
Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Martial Godo.
53'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
51'
free kick won
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
post
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 3.
45'+9'
Yellow Card
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
45'+9'
free kick won
Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+8'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 3. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
45'+7'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Caleb Kporha draws a foul in the penalty area.
45'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martial Godo.
45'+1'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Chris
Donnell(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 3. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross following a corner.
45'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Chris Francis.
44'
free kick won
Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Caleb Kporha.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Justin Devenny with a cross.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Devan Tanton.
35'
free kick won
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
Substitution
Delano
McCoy-Splatt(8)
off
Georgios
Okkas(14)
on
33'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
32'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Delano McCoy-Splatt (Fulham U21).
31'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ademola Ola-Adebomi tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
27'
free kick won
Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Martial
Godo(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 2. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Donnell.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
21'
free kick won
Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Donnell.
18'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
16'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Chris Francis.
15'
free kick won
Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
Substitution
Adler Nascimento(10)
off
Justin
Devenny(15)
on
14'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
13'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21).
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Joe Whitworth.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Devan Tanton (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Terrell Works.
9'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
post
Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Devan Tanton with a cross.
8'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
7'
free kick won
Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Terrell Works.
5'
free kick won
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Terrell
Works(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 1. Terrell Works (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martial Godo.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias.
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey Araujo.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Dibley-Dias(6)
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'
free kick won
Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Roshaun Mathurin is caught offside.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Devenny.
90'
Fulham U21 Own Goal
Goal!
Harvey
Araujo(4)
Own Goal by Harvey Araujo, Fulham U21. Crystal Palace U21 2, Fulham U21 5.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kristian Sekularac.
89'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chris Donnell (Fulham U21).
84'
Yellow Card
Kporha(3)
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
79'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martial Godo.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Osmand.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross following a corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Caleb Kporha.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Brad de Jesus (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristian Sekularac.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kristian Sekularac (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross.
75'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'
free kick won
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
Substitution
Luc
De Fougerolles(5)
off
Brad
de Jesus(17)
on
74'
Substitution
Callum
McFarlane(9)
off
Callum
Osmand(16)
on
73'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Substitution
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
71'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
70'
Yellow Card
Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21).
70'
free kick won
Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Martial
Godo(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 5. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
67'
penalty won
Penalty Fulham U21. Martial Godo draws a foul in the penalty area.
66'
Substitution
Terrell
Works(7)
off
Kristian
Sekularac(15)
on
66'
Substitution
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(11)
off
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
on
65'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Devan
Tanton(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 4. Devan Tanton (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Terrell Works.
61'
free kick won
Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Martial Godo.
53'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
51'
free kick won
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
post
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 3.
45'+9'
Yellow Card
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
45'+9'
free kick won
Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+8'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 3. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
45'+7'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Caleb Kporha draws a foul in the penalty area.
45'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martial Godo.
45'+1'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Chris
Donnell(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 3. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross following a corner.
45'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Chris Francis.
44'
free kick won
Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Caleb Kporha.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Justin Devenny with a cross.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Devan Tanton.
35'
free kick won
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
Substitution
Delano
McCoy-Splatt(8)
off
Georgios
Okkas(14)
on
33'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
32'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Delano McCoy-Splatt (Fulham U21).
31'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ademola Ola-Adebomi tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
27'
free kick won
Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Martial
Godo(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 2. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Donnell.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
21'
free kick won
Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Donnell.
18'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
16'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Chris Francis.
15'
free kick won
Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
Substitution
Adler Nascimento(10)
off
Justin
Devenny(15)
on
14'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
13'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21).
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Joe Whitworth.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Devan Tanton (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Terrell Works.
9'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'
post
Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Devan Tanton with a cross.
8'
corner
Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
7'
free kick won
Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Terrell Works.
5'
free kick won
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
Fulham U21 Goal
Goal!
Terrell
Works(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 1. Terrell Works (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martial Godo.
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias.