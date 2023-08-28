Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Fulham U21

Crystal Palace U21 2 Fulham U21 5

Palace U212
Wells-Morrison45'+8'
Araujo90' (OG)
Fulham U215
Works3'
Godo26' 68'
Donnell45'+1'
Tanton65'
Mon 28 Aug 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Selhurst Park

Full-Time
The Full 90: Crystal Palace U21s 2-5 Fulham U21s | Palace TV+

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

The Full 90: Crystal Palace U21s 2-5 Fulham U21s | Palace TV+

01:52:08

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Fulham U21 5.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harvey Araujo.
90'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+3'

Yellow Card

Dibley-Dias(6)
Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'

free kick won

Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Roshaun Mathurin is caught offside.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Devenny.
90'

Fulham U21 Own Goal

Fulham U21
Goal!
Fulham U21
Harvey
Araujo(4)
Own Goal by Harvey Araujo, Fulham U21. Crystal Palace U21 2, Fulham U21 5.
90'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Kristian Sekularac.
89'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Chris Donnell (Fulham U21).
84'

Yellow Card

Kporha(3)
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

free kick won

Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
79'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martial Godo.
77'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Osmand.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross following a corner.
76'

corner

Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Caleb Kporha.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Brad de Jesus (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristian Sekularac.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kristian Sekularac (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross.
75'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'

free kick won

Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'

Substitution

Fulham U21
Luc
De Fougerolles(5)
off
Brad
de Jesus(17)
on
74'

Substitution

Fulham U21
Callum
McFarlane(9)
off
Callum
Osmand(16)
on
73'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
off
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
on
71'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
70'

Yellow Card

Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21).
70'

free kick won

Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

Fulham U21 Goal

Fulham U21
Goal!
Fulham U21
Martial
Godo(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 5. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
67'

penalty won

Penalty Fulham U21. Martial Godo draws a foul in the penalty area.
66'

Substitution

Fulham U21
Terrell
Works(7)
off
Kristian
Sekularac(15)
on
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(11)
off
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)
on
65'

Fulham U21 Goal

Fulham U21
Goal!
Fulham U21
Devan
Tanton(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 4. Devan Tanton (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Terrell Works.
61'

free kick won

Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
59'

corner

Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Martial Godo.
53'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'

corner

Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
51'

free kick won

Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

post

Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'

free kick won

Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 3.
45'+9'

Yellow Card

Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
45'+9'

free kick won

Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+8'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Fulham U21 3. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
45'+7'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace U21. Caleb Kporha draws a foul in the penalty area.
45'+4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Georgios Okkas (Fulham U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martial Godo.
45'+1'

Fulham U21 Goal

Fulham U21
Goal!
Fulham U21
Chris
Donnell(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 3. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias with a cross following a corner.
45'

corner

Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Chris Francis.
44'

free kick won

Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'

corner

Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Caleb Kporha.
39'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Justin Devenny with a cross.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Devan Tanton.
35'

free kick won

Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'

Substitution

Fulham U21
Delano
McCoy-Splatt(8)
off
Georgios
Okkas(14)
on
33'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
32'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Delano McCoy-Splatt (Fulham U21).
31'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ademola Ola-Adebomi tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
27'

free kick won

Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

Fulham U21 Goal

Fulham U21
Goal!
Fulham U21
Martial
Godo(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 2. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Donnell.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
21'

free kick won

Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Donnell.
18'

penalty saved

Penalty saved! Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
16'

corner

Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Chris Francis.
15'

free kick won

Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Adler Nascimento
Adler Nascimento(10)
off
Justin
Devenny(15)
on
14'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
13'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U21).
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
10'

corner

Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Joe Whitworth.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Devan Tanton (Fulham U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Terrell Works.
9'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
9'

post

Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Devan Tanton with a cross.
8'

corner

Corner, Fulham U21. Conceded by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
7'

free kick won

Martial Godo (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chris Donnell (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Terrell Works.
5'

free kick won

Matthew Dibley-Dias (Fulham U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

Fulham U21 Goal

Fulham U21
Goal!
Fulham U21
Terrell
Works(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 0, Fulham U21 1. Terrell Works (Fulham U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martial Godo.
1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Martial Godo (Fulham U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Dibley-Dias.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

