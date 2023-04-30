Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Charlton Athletic Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Charlton Athletic Women Crystal Palace Women

Charlton Athletic Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 30 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipThe Oakwood

Charlton Athletic Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Charlton Athletic Women
Crystal Palace Women
Charlton Athletic Women

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace Women
Games played
5
0
Total wins
2
3
Draws
3
Charlton Athletic Women

Form

Crystal Palace Women
DUR
DUR
2 - 1
(H)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
SHE
SHE
BLA
BLA
0 - 3
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
WAT
WAT
LON
LON
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
BLA
BLA
CRY
CRY
0 - 1
(H)
L
W
(A)
0 - 1
CHA
CHA
LIV
LIV
0 - 0
(A)
D
L
(A)
2 - 0
LEW
LEW
Charlton Athletic Women

Season so far

Crystal Palace Women
4
Position
6
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0