Crystal Palace Women Charlton Athletic Women
Palace Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Women's Championship
Head-To-Head
Games played
5
2
Total wins
0
3
Draws
3
Form
SHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
W
(H)
2 - 1
DUR
WAT
2 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 3
BLA
BLA
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
LON
CHA
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(H)
0 - 1
CRY
LEW
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
0 - 0
LIV
Season so far
6
Position
4
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0