Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs Charlton Athletic Women

Crystal Palace Women Charlton Athletic Women

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Sun 20 Nov 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Charlton Athletic Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Charlton Athletic Women
Games played
5
2
Total wins
0
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Charlton Athletic Women
SHE
SHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
W
(H)
2 - 1
DUR
DUR
WAT
WAT
2 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 3
BLA
BLA
BLA
BLA
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
LON
LON
CHA
CHA
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(H)
0 - 1
CRY
CRY
LEW
LEW
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
0 - 0
LIV
LIV
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Charlton Athletic Women
6
Position
4
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0