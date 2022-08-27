Crystal Palace Women 0 Coventry United Ladies 0
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
32'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Megan Alexander.
26'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Megan Alexander (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Simran Jhamat (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hayley Hoare.
9'
free kick won
Jodie Bartle (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
25
Jodie Whiteman
GK
6
Hayley Hoare
DF
12
Evie Gane
DF
3
Megan Alexander
DF
2
Alanah Mann
DF
4
Jodie Bartle
DF
8
Simran Jhamat
MF
7
Fran Orthodoxou
MF
21
Katy Morris
MF
23
Merrick Will
MF
17
Meesha Dudley-Jones
S
Substitutes
10
Freya Thomas
11
Cara Milne-Redhead
14
Keeley Davies
20
Olivia Rabjohn
24
Ebony Wiseman
31
Mia Smith
Team stats
Possession
62%
38%
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
4
2
Corners
2
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
3
2
Offsides
6
0
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
00Coral-Jade Haines
Duels won
2Kirsten Reilly
Crosses
2Isabella Sibley
Touches
5Annabel Johnson
Tackles
0Annabel Johnson
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
2
1
1
0
4
0
+4
4
2
CRYCrystal Palace Women
2
1
1
0
1
0
+1
4
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
4
SHESheffield United Women
2
1
0
1
2
1
+1
3
5
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
6
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
7
LEWLewes Women
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
COVCoventry United Ladies
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1
9
DURDurham Women
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
10
SUNSunderland Women
2
0
1
1
1
5
-4
1
11
LONLondon City Lionesses
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
12
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
SUN
0-4
BIR
SHE
2-0
DUR