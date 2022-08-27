Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace Women vs Coventry United Women

      Crystal Palace Women 3 Coventry United Women 0

      Palace Women3
      Sharpe45'
      Blanchard64'
      Hughes90'+1'
      Coventry United Women0
      Sat 27 Aug 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

      Full-Time

      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      15
      3
      4
      39
      12
      +27
      48
      2
      BIRBirmingham City Women
      22
      15
      2
      5
      39
      22
      +17
      47
      3
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      14
      3
      5
      49
      20
      +29
      45
      4
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      11
      5
      6
      34
      27
      +7
      38
      5
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      1
      10
      28
      34
      -6
      34
      6
      SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      22
      15
      +7
      33
      7
      DURDurham Women
      22
      8
      4
      10
      30
      29
      +1
      28
      8
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      8
      3
      11
      32
      25
      +7
      27
      9
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      7
      5
      10
      20
      29
      -9
      26
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      8
      9
      20
      29
      -9
      23
      11
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      5
      3
      14
      26
      38
      -12
      18
      12
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      2
      1
      19
      16
      75
      -59
      7

      Starting lineup

      1
      Frances Kitching
      GK
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      5
      Anna Filbey
      DF
      6
      Aimee Everett
      DF
      4
      Chloe Arthur
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      20
      Polly Doran
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Kirsten Reilly
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      17
      Isabella Sibley
      S
      10
      Annabel Blanchard
      S
      64'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      S
      45'
      substitution icon45'

      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      13
      Natalia Negri
      15
      Hollie Olding
      substitution icon80'
      16
      Ellie Noble
      substitution icon79'
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      substitution icon80'
      19
      Elise Hughes
      substitution icon45'
      90'+1'
      21
      Shauna Guyatt
      substitution icon68'

      25
      Jodie Whiteman
      GK
      4
      Jodie Bartle
      DF
      12
      Evie Gane
      DF
      6
      Hayley Hoare
      DF
      3
      Megan Alexander
      DF
      2
      Alanah Mann
      DF
      substitution icon74'
      8
      Simran Jhamat
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      23
      Merrick Will
      MF
      7
      Fran Orthodoxou
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      21
      Katy Morris
      MF
      17
      Meesha Dudley-Jones
      S
      substitution icon67'

      10
      Freya Thomas
      11
      Cara Milne-Redhead
      substitution icon86'
      14
      Keeley Davies
      substitution icon67'
      20
      Olivia Rabjohn
      substitution icon74'
      24
      Ebony Wiseman
      substitution icon67'
      31
      Mia Smith
