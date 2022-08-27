'Best fans in the league': Haines encourages backing for 22/23
Crystal Palace Women 3 Coventry United Women 0
Palace Women3
Sharpe45'
Blanchard64'
Hughes90'+1'
Coventry United Women0
- Palace Women host Coventry United in first home match
- 02:59Women's Match Highlights: Coventry United 3 - 2 Crystal Palace
- 04:12Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal Palace04:12Palace Women Highlights: Coventry 2-3 Crystal PalaceHighlights
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
22
15
3
4
39
12
+27
48
2
BIRBirmingham City Women
22
15
2
5
39
22
+17
47
3
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
14
3
5
49
20
+29
45
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
11
5
6
34
27
+7
38
5
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
1
10
28
34
-6
34
6
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
22
9
6
7
22
15
+7
33
7
DURDurham Women
22
8
4
10
30
29
+1
28
8
SHESheffield United Women
22
8
3
11
32
25
+7
27
9
LEWLewes Women
22
7
5
10
20
29
-9
26
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
8
9
20
29
-9
23
11
SUNSunderland Women
22
5
3
14
26
38
-12
18
12
COVCoventry United Women
22
2
1
19
16
75
-59
7
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 3, Coventry United Ladies 0.
90'+1'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Elise
Hughes(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 3, Coventry United Ladies 0. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
90'
free kick won
Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
86'
Substitution
Simran
Jhamat(8)off
Cara
Milne-Redhead(11)on
85'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hayley Hoare (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
80'
Substitution
Chloe
Arthur(4)off
Kirsty
Barton(18)on
80'
Substitution
Polly
Doran(20)off
Hollie
Olding(15)on
79'
Substitution
Kirsten
Reilly(11)off
Ellie
Noble(16)on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Keeley Davies (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
74'
Substitution
Alanah
Mann(2)off
Olivia
Rabjohn(20)on
70'
free kick won
Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)off
Shauna
Guyatt(21)on
67'
Substitution
Fran
Orthodoxou(7)off
Ebony
Wiseman(24)on
67'
Substitution
Meesha
Dudley-Jones(17)off
Keeley
Davies(14)on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
64'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Annabel
Blanchard(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Coventry United Ladies 0. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elise Hughes.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jodie Bartle.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
59'
free kick won
Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Elise
Hughes(19)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Coventry United Ladies 0.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
45'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Coventry United Ladies 0. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anna Filbey.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jodie Bartle.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Meesha Dudley-Jones (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
39'
free kick won
Simran Jhamat (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
32'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Megan Alexander.
26'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
free kick won
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Megan Alexander (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Simran Jhamat (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hayley Hoare.
9'
free kick won
Jodie Bartle (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
45'
45'
Substitutes
19
Elise Hughes
45'
90'+1'
Starting lineup
25
Jodie Whiteman
GK
4
Jodie Bartle
DF
12
Evie Gane
DF
6
Hayley Hoare
DF
3
Megan Alexander
DF
2
Alanah Mann
DF
74'
8
Simran Jhamat
MF
86'
23
Merrick Will
MF
7
Fran Orthodoxou
MF
67'
21
Katy Morris
MF
17
Meesha Dudley-Jones
S
67'
Substitutes
10
Freya Thomas
11
Cara Milne-Redhead
86'
14
Keeley Davies
67'
20
Olivia Rabjohn
74'
24
Ebony Wiseman
67'
31
Mia Smith
Team stats
Possession
68%
32%
Total shots
13
8
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
5
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
5
7
Offsides
13
0
Top performing palace players
SUN
0-4
BIR
SHE
2-0
DUR
SUN
0-4
BIR
SHE
2-0
DUR
