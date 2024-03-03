Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Birmingham City Women

Crystal Palace Women
Sun 03 Mar 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipVBS Community Stadium

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Head-To-Head

Games played
2
0
Total wins
2
0
Draws
0
Form

CHA
CHA
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(H)
2 - 0
BHA
BHA
LEW
LEW
4 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 2
DUR
DUR
BIR
BIR
2 - 4
(H)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
DUR
DUR
SUN
SUN
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
2 - 4
CRY
CRY
BLA
BLA
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
SOU
SOU
Season so far

4
Position
1
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
REAReading Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WATWatford Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0