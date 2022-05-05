However Adaramola was shown a second yellow card shortly after the break, before Luke Dreher was dismissed with seven minutes to go.

With Leicester reducing the deficit to just one, Paddy McCarthy’s side held on for the victory. They can still finish as high as fifth if they beat Derby County in their final game of the season, which you can attend in person or watch live via Palace TV+.

The Comeback Kids

The title may now be out of their grasp, but another fighting performance from Palace’s Under-18s demonstrated why they are among the very best teams in the country at youth level.

Faced with a tricky visit to Chelsea, the Eagles twice recovered from conceding by equalising shortly after, with Victor Akinwale and Ademola Ola-Adebomi both getting on the scoresheet – they now have 43 goals between them in a remarkable campaign.

They were unlucky not to claim victory, with Ola-Adebomi striking the inside of the post either side of half-time, but in the end the points were shared as Palace consolidated third place in the table.