High flying Eagles

Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s side have played two games since the last round-up and have managed to maintain their unbeaten start to the season in dramatic fashion. After coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Fulham last week, his side also snatched all three points from Wolverhampton Wanderers right at the death with a late Victor Akinwale winner.

League Two opposition in the Papa John’s Trophy awaited the Eagles in midweek as they travelled to The County Ground to face Swindon Town. A brace of two well-taken goals from John-Kymani Gordon saw Palace come away with all three points to get their campaign off to the best possible start.

Elsewhere, Rob Quinn’s Under-18s managed to put three past West Bromwich Albion to secure back-to-back victories in the midlands and continue their push up the U18 Premier League South table.