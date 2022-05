Check out the full feature as Neef explains how Palace graduates like Victor Moses, Nathaniel Clyne, Wilfried Zaha, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrick Mitchell benefitted from south London to make their way in the world of football – and why societal changes mean that journey is becoming harder for the current generation.

Hall of Famer

It was quite an evening at the Premier League’s latest Hall of Fame awards night, as former Palace striker Ian Wright was honoured alongside Eagles manager Patrick Vieira.

Vieira was asked on the night which recent Premier League player might deserve the award in future, and his answer honoured perhaps Palace’s greatest Academy graduate.