Grehan, who recently made the first-team matchday squad in the 2-4 win against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup, will join up with Jim Crawford’s side once again, having made his first appearance against Kuwait Under-22s in the summer.

He will be joined by midfielder Killian Phillips, who has recently gone on loan to League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers. He has made two starts so far in an effort to cement a place at Adams Park.

The pair will be aiming to help the Republic of Ireland get their 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers off to a winning start, with a double-header against San Marino and Türkiye in the coming week.

All times BST.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Friday, 8th September: Republic of Ireland U21s v Türkiye U21s (19:30)

Tuesday, 12th September: Republic of Ireland U21s v San Marino U21s (19:30)

