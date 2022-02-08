Congratulations, Tayo

The FA Cup victory over Hartlepool was a significant occasion for the Academy, as Tayo Adaramola made his professional debut for the club. Replacing Joel Ward for the final five minutes, he became the second Academy player to be given his debut by Patrick Vieira, after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s appearance in the Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge in August.

“Right now I'm over the moon," he told Palace TV after the match. “I can’t even explain how I'm feeling. I’m still shocked with everything that’s happened over the past weeks. I'm just happy that I’ve finally done this!”