Rodney, who has been at the club since the age of eight, has consistently played above his age group. He made a mark for himself aged 16, scoring a 30-yard screamer against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020/21, and has since featured consistently for the Under-18s last season and the Under-21s this season.

He made his debut at the Kassam Stadium in the 0-2 victory over Oxford United, keeping a clean sheet despite playing in a slightly unfamiliar role as left-back. Rodney has since trained with the first-team on a regular basis and featured on the bench against Brentford, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Phillips also made his debut in the game against Oxford United. He was signed from Drogheda United last season and has since gone from strength to strength, earning his stripes at Under-21s level before making the step up to the first-team. Much like Rodney, he has been across the road at Copers Cope to train with the first-team and has also featured on the bench against Brentford, Everton and Newcastle United since his debut.