Jeffrey joins Palace from Reading Women, with whom he spent a total of 11 years, four leading the Under-21s’ programme and seven as First-Team Assistant Coach.

During that time, the Royals achieved one fourth-place, and two fifth-place, finishes in the Women’s Super League, also reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

Jeffrey now joins Palace’s coaching staff led by new head coach Laura Kaminski, as the Eagles look to build on back-to-back top-five finishes in the Women’s Championship.

“I’m looking forward to getting started at Palace,” Jeffrey told cpfc.co.uk. “It’s a club that is going in the right direction, and I want to be part of that.

“From what I’ve seen of the staff and the players so far, I think we’re capable of growing and becoming an even better club, one that plays a really good style and brand of football.

“The training ground is amazing. It’s where everyone wants to be – a professional environment with professional people – and it means for staff and players, we can focus on the week ahead, preparing properly for our professional games.

“There’s some really good talent here, and overall, I think we can have a good go this season and see where we finish.”

Palace’s 2023/24 Women’s Championship campaign begins this Sunday (27th August) with the visit of Reading to the VBS Community Stadium.

Tickets for that match, as well as for the first three home games of the season, are now on sale, as are Season Tickets.