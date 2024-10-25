Skip navigation

      Report: Palace return to winning ways with triumph over Saints

      Match reports
      Southampton U21
      0
      2
      Crystal Palace U21
      Marsh 66'
      Umolu 90+2'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s secured three big points with a win away at Staplewood on a cold Friday evening. Franco Umeh forcing an own goal and Jemiah Umolu’s eighth of the season saw the Eagles beat a Southampton side which contained four first-team players.

      Summary

      • Browne, Mustapha and Umeh all return to starting XI

      • 6: Merry strikes a long-range effort narrowly wide for Southampton

      • 10: Mustapha is through to face the ‘keeper, but he’s narrowly offside

      • 25: Umeh comes close to the opener after running half the length of the pitch

      • 27: Marsh’s strike on the edge of the box is held by Mohamed

      • 35: Devenny’ effort from distance deflects out off a Palace shirt

      • 40: Moulden saves Dipepa’s shot inside the box after a goalmouth scramble

      • 45+1: Umolu’s shot is tipped behind after excellent work in the build up

      • 45+2: Umeh’s header is cleared away

      • HT: Southampton 0-0 Palace

      • 55: Mustapha drags an attempt just wide of the post

      • 57: Merry slices an effort high and wide inside the box

      • 66 - GOAL: Palace force a Southampton own goal to find the breakthrough

      • 73: Palace have two chances to double the lead, but to no avail

      • 82: Marsh comes close to adding a second

      • 83: Browne defends incredibly well as the last man to prevent a Saints equaliser

      • 90+2 - GOAL: Umolu confirms all three points with a well-taken goal

      • FT: Southampton 0-2 Palace

      Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on the road, in Premier League 2 action, as they travelled to the South Coast to take on Southampton.

      There were three changes to the side which narrowly lost out to Sporting CP at Selhurst Park last Friday, with Luke Browne, Hindolo Mustapha and Franco Umeh coming in for Rob Holding, Joe Gibbard and Jadan Raymond.

      There wasn’t much to separate the two sides early on in the opening quarter of the game. Will Merry struck an effort from about 30-yards out that went wide of the mark early on, while Mustapha was one on one with the ‘keeper before being ruled out for offside.

      A surging run from Franco Umeh 25 minutes in covered half the length of the pitch saw him break into the six-yard box, though the Saints defender and ‘keeper recovered just in time to force it out for a corner.

      Excellent work from Hindolo Mustapha two minutes later saw him hold off two challenges before teeing up Zach Marsh on the edge of the box. The striker’s effort was held by Adli Mohamed in the Southampton goal, however.

      Southampton’s best attempt of the half came after a goalmouth scramble, where first-team player Ben Brereton Díaz caused havoc down the left. It eventually fell to Baylee Dipepa inside the box, but Louie Moulden in the Palace goal was equal to his effort.

      On the stroke of half-time Palace had two big opportunities to take the lead. The in-form Jemiah Umolu did well to win the ball back inside the Palace half and drive forward solo, though his shot across the face of goal was tipped behind by Mohamed.

      The resulting corner saw Umeh rise highest and head towards goal, but an instinctive block from a Southampton defender ensured that both sides went into the break level.

      After the interval, the two sides continued to probe in search of the opener. Mustapha did well for Palace after slaloming through the Saints defence, though he dragged his effort wide. Merry also had a chance for the hosts, but he sliced his effort high and wide inside the box.

      The Eagles managed to find the breakthrough just past the hour-mark. A long raking ball from Mofe Jemide found Umeh out on the left. He skipped past his man and race towards the byline before cutting it back across, Marsh was closing in but it ultimately went in off of Southampton substitute Moses Sesay.

      Palace had multiple chances to add to the lead as the half went on, mostly dealing with any pressure from the hosts. Luke Browne met a Cormac Austin corner, with the latter coming on as a half-time sub for Palace, though his powerful header didn’t find the back of the net.

      Mustapha had a turn and shot saved by Mohamed, while Marsh pounced on a loose ball in the final third and dragged his effort agonisingly wide of the post.

      Southampton were through in search of a late equaliser, though Browne did well to come across as the last defender to deny substitute Princewill Ehibhatiomhan.

      Jemiah Umolu eventually netted his eighth of the season to seal all three points for Palace in stoppage time. He combined brilliantly with Marsh out on the right hand side, with the No. 9 making no mistake to finish after a one-two.

      The result sees Darren Powell’s side move up to seventh in the Premier League 2, a point ahead of Chelsea and one behind Arsenal. They host reigning champions Tottenham Hotspur at the VBS Community Stadium on Friday 1st November - click HERE to buy your tickets now!

      Southampton: Mohamed (GK), Moore (Tabares, 77), Taylor (Sesay, HT), Edwards, Woods, O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Merry (Charles, 65), Akachukwu (Ehibhatiomhan, 77), Dipepa (Robinson, 56), Amo-Ameyaw, Brereton Diáz.

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Marjoram, Jemide, Browne, Grehan, Rodney (Austin, HT), Umeh, Devenny, Umolu, Mustapha, Marsh.

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Grante, Gibbard, Derry.

