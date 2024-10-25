Report: Palace return to winning ways with triumph over Saints

Summary
Browne, Mustapha and Umeh all return to starting XI
6: Merry strikes a long-range effort narrowly wide for Southampton
10: Mustapha is through to face the ‘keeper, but he’s narrowly offside
25: Umeh comes close to the opener after running half the length of the pitch
27: Marsh’s strike on the edge of the box is held by Mohamed
35: Devenny’ effort from distance deflects out off a Palace shirt
40: Moulden saves Dipepa’s shot inside the box after a goalmouth scramble
45+1: Umolu’s shot is tipped behind after excellent work in the build up
45+2: Umeh’s header is cleared away
HT: Southampton 0-0 Palace
55: Mustapha drags an attempt just wide of the post
57: Merry slices an effort high and wide inside the box
66 - GOAL: Palace force a Southampton own goal to find the breakthrough
73: Palace have two chances to double the lead, but to no avail
82: Marsh comes close to adding a second
83: Browne defends incredibly well as the last man to prevent a Saints equaliser
90+2 - GOAL: Umolu confirms all three points with a well-taken goal
FT: Southampton 0-2 Palace