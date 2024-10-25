Report: Palace return to winning ways with triumph over Saints

Crystal Palace Under-21s were back on the road, in Premier League 2 action, as they travelled to the South Coast to take on Southampton.

There were three changes to the side which narrowly lost out to Sporting CP at Selhurst Park last Friday, with Luke Browne, Hindolo Mustapha and Franco Umeh coming in for Rob Holding, Joe Gibbard and Jadan Raymond.

There wasn’t much to separate the two sides early on in the opening quarter of the game. Will Merry struck an effort from about 30-yards out that went wide of the mark early on, while Mustapha was one on one with the ‘keeper before being ruled out for offside.

A surging run from Franco Umeh 25 minutes in covered half the length of the pitch saw him break into the six-yard box, though the Saints defender and ‘keeper recovered just in time to force it out for a corner.

Excellent work from Hindolo Mustapha two minutes later saw him hold off two challenges before teeing up Zach Marsh on the edge of the box. The striker’s effort was held by Adli Mohamed in the Southampton goal, however.