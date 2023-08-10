Palace, who finished runners-up last season after an agonising defeat to PSV in extra-time, will take on more Dutch opposition in the form of Feyenoord.

Alongside them will be games against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao, Portuguese Eagles SL Benfica and French outfit AS Monaco.

Full details of the fixtures are below.

Crystal Palace U21s v Athletic Bilbao U21s

Wednesday, 27th September 2023

VBS Community Stadium

19:00 BST

Crystal Palace U21s v AS Monaco U21s

Tuesday, 24th October 2023

VBS Community Stadium

19:00 BST

Crystal Palace U21s v SL Benfica U21s

Wednesday, 6th December 2023

VBS Community Stadium

19:00 GMT

Crystal Palace U21s v Feyenoord U21s

Wednesday, 17th January 2024

VBS Community Stadium

19:00 GMT

Please note that all fixtures are subject to change. Details of ticket and stream information will be announced in due course.

The Premier League International Cup structure pits 12 Category 1 sides from England against 12 of the best European sides in three separate groups of eight.

In each group, the four English sides will face the four European sides once. The English sides will not play each other in the group stage.

The top two from each group, along with two of the best third-place sides, will progress to the quarter-finals.

The Premier League International Cup isn’t the only competition that Palace U21s are competing in this season, they are also in a newly restructured Premier League 2 and they will also be travelling to face League One and League Two opposition in the EFL Trophy.

Relive Palace’s run to the final of last season’s Premier League International Cup in the Under-21s’ season review - click here to read more.