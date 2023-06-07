This is the club’s third season as a Category 1 Academy, having secured that status back in July 2020. In that time the U21s (Under-23s in 20/21 and 21/22) secured promotion from the Premier League 2 Division 2 at the first time of asking via the play-offs, recorded a fifth place finish in their first season in the PL2 Division 1 and have now pushed on on multiple fronts in their third season at the top level of development football.

Here is a comprehensive overview of how the season unfolded for the U21s, featuring insights from the coaching staff and players themselves.

August

A flying start (Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Swindon Town)

The U21s began their campaign in the best possible fashion, beating rivals Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 under the lights at Selhurst Park. First-team players Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei were on the scoresheet, with the former grabbing a brace in the first-half.

A trip up the M6 was on the cards for the Eagles as they faced Manchester United in their first away game of the season. A five-star performance saw the side run away 5-1 winners against the Red Devils, putting them top of the PL2 Division 1 games into the campaign.

They will continue to fight for top spot as the season went on. Another away fixture against Fulham followed the trip to Manchester and this was a tricky affair. The side fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Motspur Park, with the prolific John-Kymani Gordon securing a brace.