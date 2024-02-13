Rob Quinn's young Eagles will travel to Carrington to take on the Red Devils on Saturday, 2nd March (11:00 GMT).

After topping their group in dramatic fashion, with a last-minute 5-4 win against Fulham, the side cruised past Aston Villa in the quarter-finals to set up this clash with Man Utd.

Adam Lawrence’s Man Utd topped their group, at the expense of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Reading, before overcoming Arsenal 4-2 in the quarter-finals.

They currently sit top of the U18 Premier League North, with 14 wins out of 15. Palace are currently in fifth place in the U18 Premier League South, just three points off the top three.

The tournament removes the regionalisation of north and south, which currently splits the league format, meaning sides will get to experience opposition they wouldn’t face under normal circumstances.

The winner of this game will face either Manchester City or Leicester City in the final, after the two sides beat West Ham and Chelsea respectively in the quarter-finals.

The semi-final clash will take place on Saturday, 2nd March at 11:00 GMT. It will be decided on the day, so if the score is level after 90 minutes there will be extra-time and then penalties.

The game will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+, subject to the required permissions being granted - click here for more information. An update on this will be provided here and on our official Crystal Palace Academy X account.

Match Details