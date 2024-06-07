Richards has already lifted silverware, scored goals and can look forward to the biggest sporting event of them all: a World Cup with the USA as hosts in 2026. Before that, however, comes this summer’s Copa America across the pond.

The Palace centre-back had to patient for his opportunity to break into the team, but break in he did and he has been a mainstay ever since – just as he has for his country.

His first call-up came during his period at Bayern Munich, in November 2020. Richards had made his Bundesliga and Champions League debuts, and was playing alongside Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller amongst others.