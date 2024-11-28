Gameweeks 13, 14 and 15 are all coming up in just over a week, with GW13’s deadline being Friday, 29th November at 18:30 GMT.

Here are some of our favourite Palace picks to bolster your side and get you climbing up your mini league tables.

Dean Henderson (£4.4m) - The Palace shot-stopper is already selected by over 10% of all Fantasy managers and has rewarded them twice in the last four gameweeks.

He managed to rack up seven points against Aston Villa last weekend, thanks to his penalty save, while also notching eight against Tottenham Hotspur with a clean sheet and bonus point.

GW13 sees Palace take on Newcastle - a fixture in which Henderson made key saves against Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon last season on his way to a clean sheet - could he do the same again this time around to get the maximum points?