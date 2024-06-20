Hangeland made his name elsewhere in London, but a distinguished spell at Crystal Palace was a fitting finale for one of the country’s modern greats.

After a two-year spell with Copenhagen, he joined Fulham in 2008 and became a mainstay of their defence under Roy Hodgson, who would later go on to praise him as one of the best leaders he worked with over a near-50 year career in management.

Helping to complete Fulham’s ‘great escape’, the next season saw the remarkable run to the Europa League final.

After leaving Craven Cottage in 2014, Hangeland headed to south London where he made 25 appearances for Crystal Palace, scoring twice – helping the club to a top-half finish under Alan Pardew.

He retired from professional football in 2016, having made 91 appearances for Norway, 48 times as captain.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Brede a very happy birthday.