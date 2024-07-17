Guéhi, who played in six of the seven games on England’s route to the final, was a standout performer for the Three Lions and was even named in Opta’s Team of the Tournament.

As a result for his incredible showing, he has been given a 94-rated EA FC Team of the Tournament card - an incredible boost from his base rating of 78.

His flagship stat, defending, was boosted from 79 to 95, while his pace also saw a massive increase from 72 to 91. Guéhi’s physical attribute was also given a bolster from 75 to 90.

In addition to his stat boosts, he also has a remarkable four PlayStyle+ abilities: Anticipate, Aerial, Bruiser, and Pinged Pass - all of which work incredibly well on a centre-back in game.