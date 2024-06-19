Chris Armstrong

A player who held the record as Palace’s top goalscorer in the Premier League for over two decades. Armstrong has 23 goals to his name in red and blue, coming in Palace’s first and second seasons as Premier League.

His 15 goals in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93 saw him equal Manchester United’s Mark Hughes and Southampton’s Matt Le Tissier, as well as former Palace man Ian Wright at Arsenal; he was just one behind then-Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer.

Armstrong had bundles of speed and energy, with an adept ability to make intelligent runs into the box and find space in between the defensive line. The pick of his goals would be a brace at Goodison Park in September 1992, with both goals set up by John Salako.